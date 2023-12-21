Tommy DeVito wasn't a name many had bought much stock in heading into 2023, but as December begins to wrap up, the Giants quarterback is now a nationally known figure. Even DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, is catching a chunk of the spotlight. The turn of events comes to ex-ESPN analyst Todd McShay's chagrin, who was a long-time rival of the quarterback's agent.

It wasn't like many high-school rivalries centered around bullying, but rather a rivalry strictly on the field. Sports Illustrated reported what McShay said about the two's history via Ryen Russilo of The Ringer:

“Don’t get me started on Sean Stellato. The fact that Sean Stellato is still in my life drives me crazy."

Stellato was a quarterback of a rival football team whose game-winning touchdown ended McShay's high school football career. McShay's team would have advanced to the playoffs, but Stellato's touchdown knocked McShay's team out of the hunt:

“Sean Stellato throws a touchdown pass with like no time left. They win that game. We’re shut out [of the championship]. Season’s over. High school career is over,” he added.

McShay held a grudge, telling Stellato to go "bleep himself" 15 years later:

“Fifteen years later I get word from somebody that I know who has talked to Stellato. He’s writing a book about it. And Stellato wants to contact me to do an interview. I tell him to go bleep himself. And I think it’s all going to go away,”

Stellato then showed up on television, to McShay's dismay:

“And I’m sitting on my couch a couple of weeks ago, Monday Night Football, and I look at this guy and I’m like, Holy s---, that’s Sean Stellato. He won’t go away. He’s like this rodent that won’t go away in my life.”

Tommy Devito sparks quarterback controversy for Giants fans

Tommy DeVito at Green Bay Packers v New York Giants

While expensive contracts seem to all but ensure another season of the Daniel Jones experience in 2024, fans of the team have reason to demand a change. Tommy Devito is 3-2 in his last five games and has thrown for eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Before suffering his season-ending injury, Jones went 1-5 and threw for two touchdowns and six interceptions. Put simply, the difference between the two New York Giants quarterbacks has been night and day.

Of course, Jones has a playoff win also under his belt and a 9-6-1 record in his last full season. In 2022, he threw for a 3:1 touchdown-interception ratio (15 touchdowns, five interceptions) and won roughly three games for every two losses. Tommy DeVito also has nearly a 3:1 touchdown-interception ratio and has won three games with two losses.

In other words, while both players have quite a different experience in 2023, DeVito this season is remarkably similar to Jones in 2022. With three games to go, will the pattern hold up for Saquon Barkley's interim quarterback?