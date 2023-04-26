Aaron Rodgers finally got traded to the New York Jets and now all eyes are on him. Fans in New York have high expectations from Rodgers, and the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has his work cut out already.

Some think that the Jets made the wrong move by getting Rodgers since he is very old, while others think that the four-time NFL MVP can still play at an elite level.

Former Falcons head coach Mike Smith also believes that Rodgers still has something to prove in the league that will fuel him. Here's what Mike Smith said on Sportskeeda's Ballfather Podcast:

"Well, he's very competitive. He's probably one of the most competitive guys that's ever played the game. Reg, I know that personally before games, when we would play and he'd come over and he'd let me know he was going to try to light us up or run a lights up and he did a few times.

"You know, he's super. He is super competitive, there's no doubt about it and like I said, I believe he's got gas left in the tank and it's going to be maybe a Cinderella story for the New York Jets over the next couple of seasons."

Rodgers recently spoke at his introductory press conference with the New York Jets and he is completely bought in. He is likely to attend the OTAs as well, which wasn't a normal occurrence in New York.

His surrounding cast in New York is much better than it was in Green Bay, and Rodgers will hope to play his best next season.

Aaron Rodgers will have a massive impact on the Jets

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The Jets have a pretty good team but they are full of young stars. A player like Aaron Rodgers can bring the best out of them, and the team itself is very happy to have Rodgers.

He can also help Zach Wilson get better as the former second-overall pick has lost all confidence. Apart from that, the Jets made moves to help Rodgers feel better in a new place as both Allen Lazard and Nathaniel Hackett could prove vital for the franchise next season.

