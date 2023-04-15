Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White has requested a trade from the team this past week.

As Tampa Bay looks to head into a new direction with an uncertain future, White wants to be traded elsewhere or get paid. Upon requesting a trade, White is reportedly seeking a contract worth $18-20 million a year.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith joined Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview and spoke about White's trade request. He believes White will likely be traded away following his public demand.

Smith said:

“He feels disrespected because he's not getting the money that he thinks he should be getting. Yeah, correct. And it's you know, it's a ploy that players have used in the past. And it usually gets what they want. He'll probably end up being somewhere else. If you know, they could, you know, potentially come back together."

"But usually when they come out and say, 'Hey, I want to be traded, I don't want to be a part of this organization.' You don't want to have someone that is not happy with their compensation on your football team if you can help it."

Smith added that the Bucs will probably get what they want in return for White since he's a valuable player.

He added:

"And he's a really good player, so they'll be able to probably get something worth, you know, what they feel like would be good, would be enough for them to, to move on. But you don't want them out. A guy that's not happy in your locker room, that's for sure.”

White was Tampa Bay's first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as he was selected fifth overall. He's been one of the most productive linebackers since.

Devin White career stats

Devin White during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In four NFL seasons, Devin White has earned one Pro Bowl and one All-Pro selection. He's played and started in 62 career regular season games. He's recorded 483 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 15 pass deflections, one interception, six forced fumbles and two touchdowns.

He's played in six career playoff games. In those games, he has recorded 56 tackles, four pass deflections, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

White became a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

