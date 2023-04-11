Could Devin White have played his last season in Tampa Bay last year? \

According to ESPN reporter Jenna Laine, Devin White has requested a trade from the team. Since coming up on his fifth-year option, he's requested a trade from Tampa, although they do not want to trade him.

White was the Buccaneers' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as he was selected fifth-overall. He's made the Pro Bowl and was named an All-Pro in the four seasons played and has recorded 483 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 15 pass deflections, one interception, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.

He will be entering the season playing in the final year of his rookie contract. A trade would very likely come with a new deal.

Three teams that should target Devin White

Devin White Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It isn't very often that a Pro Bowl linebacker of Devin White's caliber becomes available via trade. While the Bucs want to keep him, it isn't known if they'll keep him hostage by not allowing him to seek a trade.

If the Bucs do in fact have an interest in potentially moving White, here are three teams that should be interested in him:

#1 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills already have a good defense and one of the best overall rosters in the NFL. However, this off-season, they lost linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears in free agency. He has recorded five straight seasons with over 100 tackles since entering the league in 2018.

White would be his replacement at a cheaper cost as Edmunds landed a big contract with the Bears. As of right now, Tyrel Dodson will be the other starting linebacker aside from Matt Milano.

Dodson has only had five career starts and has served as a good special teamer and depth linebacker. The Bills currently have $7.5 million in cap space, so they'd have to make some wiggle room before acquiring White.

#2 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers currently have the second-most cap space at $26.5 million. They have been one of the most aggressive and active teams this off-season, inking players like Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Miles Sanders, Hayden Hurst, Bradley Bozeman and Vonn Bell.

The Panthers still need to bolster up on the defensive side of the roster and need to improve at the linebacker position. Shaq Thompson was the only one out of the three linebackers to record over 100 tackles last season.

Acquiring White would give them another reliable linebacker as he would likely start over Yetur Gross-Matos or Frankie Luvu.

#3 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions currently have the third-most cap space in the NFL with $22 million available.

Like the Panthers, they only had one linebacker record over 100 tackles last season in Alex Anzalone. Acquiring White in their system would give them two quality starters at the linebacker position.

Since the Lions have the second-most cap space, they can afford to extend White to a long-term deal, just like the Panthers. The Lions have added many pieces to their secondart this off-season (Emmanuel Moseley, Cameron Sutton, CJ Gardner-Johnson) and could add another star in Devin White.

Where do you think Devin White will be traded if the Bucs decide to move on from him?

