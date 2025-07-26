Ex-Jets GM gives clear verdict on Dak Prescott's odds of winning Super Bowl

Dak Prescott will enter his 10th year in the NFL in the 2025 season. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is under some pressure to deliver success for the team after signing a lucrative contract extension last year.

Ad

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum appeared on ESPN's "First Take" on Friday to discuss whether Prescott can lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl title.

"I would have said yes two years ago when they were playing the Green Bay Packers and they were at home and they were all rolling, but now I think the window has passed," Tannenbaum said (Timestamp: 7:00). "I think their windows closed really from a defensive standpoint.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They missed on Mazi Smith. DeMarvion Overshown is coming off an injury. We're not sure when he's going to be back.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"So to me, they struggled stopping the run. Now, they brought in Kenneth Murray. That should help. But until they can show they can do that, even if Dak Prescott plays B+ or better, I think they are the third-best team."

Ad

Ad

The Cowboys took Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He hit the ground running and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Although Prescott has shown glimpses of brilliance throughout his career with the Cowboys, the QB has struggled to maintain that high level. Despite leading Dallas to the playoffs in five seasons, the Cowboys have never made it past the Divisional Round with Prescott.

Dak Prescott focused on the 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury last season after playing eight games. However, the Cowboys QB appears to have made a strong recovery in the offseason and is now focused on the job heading into the 2025 season.

Ad

"If you don't want to win a Super Bowl or don't think we can win the Super Bowl then don't come to Oxnard," Prescott said on Friday. "I feel good. I feel healthy and it has been a long road to it.

"Just to be out there on the field and feel healthy. Lots of work has gone into that. It is something I think about every time I step on the field, being thankful for. Being thankful for this moment and staying where my feet are and not taking anything I do for granted. It is about working and honestly working without having that injury in my mind."

Ad

Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million extension with the Cowboys before the 2024 season. However, he has yet to prove that he deserves to be the highest-paid NFL player based on annual average value.

The Cowboys will open their 2025 season against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sept. 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.