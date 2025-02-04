Ex-Jets GM hopeful shocked by Rams making feelings clear on Cooper Kupp trade situation

Cooper Kupp, Wide Reciever for the Los Angeles Rams, surprised everyone by announcing on social media that the team is open to trading him. This news has left fans and analysts questioning why the Rams would even consider trading one of their best players.

Louis Riddick, a former Jets executive and now an ESPN analyst, couldn’t believe it. In an interview on Feb. 4, he said the move was especially surprising given how much Kupp has done for the team over the years.

“He was the guy who helped them win the Super Bowl. How could they even think about trading him?” Riddick said, reflecting the confusion many people are feeling about losing the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP.

"He was the hero of their Super Bowl run. Now all of a sudden he's expendable? Think about how shocking that sounds here."

Kupp, who has been a crucial part of the Rams’ offense, expressed his disappointment. He explained that it was always his dream to start and finish his career with the team in Los Angeles. In a message to fans, Kupp acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but reminded everyone to appreciate the good times they’ve shared.

“I’ve had my ups and downs, but I’ll always remember the good times,” Kupp said.

“I’m forever grateful for my time with the Rams.” He also thanked the organization and fans for their support over the years.

Potential path for the Wide Reciever

As trade rumors continue to circulate, several teams have emerged as top contenders for Cooper Kupp’s potential landing spot. Here are some of the leading possibilities:

Pittsburgh Steelers: They’re looking for a strong slot receiver to complement George Pickens and have the cap space to make a move for Kupp.

Washington Commanders: With plenty of cap room and a solid roster, the Commanders could improve their offense by adding Kupp to their receiving corps.

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers could stay local and pursue Kupp, especially since they’re looking to give quarterback Justin Herbert more weapons.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys, dealing with injuries in their receiving group, could use Kupp’s experience to add depth to their roster.

