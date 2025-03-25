Ex-Jets GM predicts Cowboys to get help for CeeDee Lamb in form of Tetairoa McMillan through 2025 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to bring in a complement to CeeDee Lamb via the 2025 NFL draft, according to former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, who wrote his latest NFL mock draft for ESPN on Tuesday.

Ad

Tannenbaum has the Cowboys selecting Arizona Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He pointed out that Dak Prescott had his best season with Dallas when he had Lamb and Amari Cooper to throw to. However, Prescott hasn't had a solid WR2 since Cooper's departure and has struggled since.

McMillan wrapped up his junior season with the Wildcats and had 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the bright spot on an Arizona team that only managed a 4-8 (2-7 Big 12) overall record. He is taking his talents to the pros through the NFL Draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NCAA Football: Arizona State at Arizona - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He is considered by many draft analysts to be one of the best receivers in the class. There's a strong possibility that McMillan is the first receiver taken off the board on draft day from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Ad

Will Dallas target a receiver with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

Dallas could use another weapon on the offensive side of the ball to complement CeeDee Lamb and give Dak Prescott another option to lean on. Prescott was on pace to have one of the worst seasons of his career last season before going down with an injury. Playing in only eight games, he threw for 11 TDs and eight interceptions.

Ad

The Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. Lamb played just 15 games, missing two due to injury, but led Dallas in receiving. He posted 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six TDs.

Should the Cowboys manage to add a weapon opposite Lamb such as Tetairoa McMillan, who can take up some of the load, it could force defenses to stretch their resources across two different receivers, opening up holes for Prescott to exploit.

It would be a major step in getting Dallas back in contention with fellow division rivals the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, who both played in the NFC conference title game, and the Eagles winning the Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.