  • Ex-Jets GM reveals Aaron Rodgers' "best case scenario" as Steelers aim playoff success with 4x NFL MVP 

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jun 27, 2025 17:27 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Fans have high hopes for Aaron Rodgers for next season, with many believing that he will lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a championship game. The veteran quarterback joined the team on a one-year deal worth $13.6 million.

Meanwhile, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum recently shared his thoughts on the four-time MVP's upcoming campaign. He was asked if he thinks Rodgers will lead Pittsburgh to its first playoff win since 2016.

“He's going to be 42 in December, no offseason program, and best case scenario, they are the third best offense in their division when you think about you know all the other firepower in the AFC North," Tannenbaum said on Friday (08:00), via "NFL on ESPN."
"I give them a lot of credit for coming back one more time, I just don't see this working by the end of the season.”

youtube-cover

Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers in 2023 and joined the Jets. However, his time in New York was disappointing. After a lackluster two-year run, he was released by the franchise in February.

An NFL veteran makes a bold prediction about Aaron Rodgers' upcoming season with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman opened up about the chances of Aaron Rodgers leading the Steelers to a Super Bowl win.

"I think they're going to be a solid football team, as they always are," Edelman said on Thursday, via "The Herd." "I think they'll be a little better than last year. Do I think they're gonna win a Super Bowl? No. I love Mike Tomlin, I love the culture. I love the defense.But how fast can they get that machine going?
"Aaron doesn't know his teammates at all yet. When he did that last time (with the Jets), they didn't have a good first eight weeks. And then he turned it on because he started learning his teammates. So, I like the move. It's the best thing for the Steelers right now."

With everyone having a lot to say about Rodgers' upcoming season, it'll be interesting to see how far he can take Pittsburgh this year.

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

I love football and WWE!

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
