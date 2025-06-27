Julian Edelman makes bold prediction on Aaron Rodgers’ Super Bowl chances with Steelers 

Aaron Rodgers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers to lift his only Lombardi Trophy while playing for the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV. Now, the four-time NFL MVP is gearing up to play for the same team he defeated. After 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers left to join the New York Jets in 2023.

However, after a disappointing two-season stint, the Jets parted ways with Aaron Rodgers in February. The Steelers then came forward to make an offer to the veteran. However, Rodgers kept a stalemate for weeks before agreeing to a one-year deal earlier this month.

On Thursday, former NFL star Julian Edelman made an appearance on Colin Cowherd's show "The Herd" where he shared his thoughts about Rodgers with the Steelers. He also had an unfiltered take on their chances of winning the Super Bowl:

"I think they're going to be a solid football team, as they always are. I think they'll be a little better than last year. Do I think they're gonna win a Super Bowl? No. I love Mike Tomlin, I love the culture. I love the defense... But how fast can they get that machine going?

"Aaron doesn't know his teammates at all yet... When he did that last time (with the Jets), they didn't have a good first eight weeks. And then he turned it on because he started learning his teammates. So, I like the move. It's the best thing for the Steelers right now," he added.

Last season, the Steelers had Justin Fields and Russell Wilson on their quarterback depth chart. They finished with a 10-7 record and qualified for the playoffs. However, their Super Bowl dreams were crushed by the Ravens in the Wild Card round.

NFL insider gets real on Steelers era under Aaron Rodgers

Last weekend, NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah made an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show". He discussed the Pittsburgh Steelers and the beginning of a new era under Aaron Rodgers.

Jeremiah shared his thoughts on Mike Tomlin's team's chances with Rodgers under center:

"I think just, talent-wise, Rodgers even at this point in his career at the very end here, is still more talented than what they ran out last year. So if you're looking at encouraging signs, to me, I think you've upgraded in talent. I also like the fact that this is an Aaron Rodgers organization or driven organization in terms of the offense that they're running, in terms of the players that brought in."

The veteran quarterback recently revealed that this year might be his final season in the NFL.

How do you think Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

