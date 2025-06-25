Dan Orlovsky weighs in on Aaron Rodgers announcing retirement timeline

This offseason, there were questions about Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL. The 4x NFL MVP parted ways with the Jets in February after a disappointing two-season stint.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an offer to the veteran quarterback. However, Rodgers kept them on hold for several weeks before agreeing to play on a one-year deal this month.

Now, Aaron Rodgers has made another revelation about his NFL career. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, the Super Bowl XLV champion stated that this upcoming season with the Steelers is his final year in the league before hanging up his cleats.

"I'm pretty sure this is it," Rodgers said. "That's why we just did a one-year deal. The Steelers didn't need to, you know, put any extra years on that or anything.

"So, for the career that I've had, I've played 20 freaking years, like, it's been a long run and I've enjoyed it. And what better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in a city that expects you to win."

After Aaron Rodgers made the revelation, ex-NFL quarterback turned analyst Dan Orlovsky weighed in on the situation.

"HOFer out on his terms. Good for him," Orlovsky wrote on X.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft. After spending the first three seasons as the backup to Brett Favre, he took over the starting quarterback duties in 2008.

During his 18 years with the Packers, Rodgers started with 223 of the 230 games he played. He recorded a total of 59,055 yards and 475 TDs passing and led them to a Lombardi Trophy during the 2010 season.

NFL insider shares his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' stint with the Steelers

Mike Tomlin and his team have been struggling at the quarterback position since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. However, with Aaron Rodgers in the mix, experts and analysts expect them to become a contender for the Super Bowl and break their playoff-losing curse.

Last Saturday, NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah shared his two cents about the 4x NFL MVP in Steel City. On the Rich Eisen show, he talked about Rodgers' impact on the Steelers and how it will revamp Tomlin's offense.

"I think just talent-wise, Rodgers even at this point in his career at the very end here, is still more talented than what they ran out there last year," Jeremiah said.

"So if you're looking at encouraging signs to me, I think you've upgraded in talent. I also like the fact that this is an Aaron Rodgers organization or driven organization in terms of the offense that they're running, in terms of the players that brought in." (Timestamp-0:10)

Apart from Rodgers, the Steelers also acquired rookie quarterback Will Howard in the sixth round of this year's draft. This gives the ex-Ohio State star to learn the game under a Super Bowl champion before taking over the reins as the potential QB1 of the team.

