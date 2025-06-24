"He was DMing me the most on Instagram": Aaron Rodgers makes his thoughts known on Pat Freiermuth's pursuit of QB

Aaron Rodgers might be the new guy in Pittsburgh, but tight end Pat Freiermuth made sure the welcome wagon hit him early and often. Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers revealed how persistent Freiermuth was in campaigning for his arrival.

“Pat Freiermuth is my locker mate now, which is great,” Rodgers said. “Because he was the one who was DMing me the most on Instagram … he’s a super talented guy.”

Rodgers officially signed a one-year deal with the Steelers on June 6 worth $13.65 million, potentially swelling to $19.5 million with incentives.

While the four-time MVP brings the experience, Freiermuth brings consistency. The 2021 second-round pick is coming off a career year with 65 catches for 653 yards and seven touchdowns. Freiermuth, now Pittsburgh’s top tight end following George Pickens’ departure, spoke at minicamp about building chemistry with Rodgers.

“Just like any other relationship,” he said. “Talk to him, get to know him outside the helmet.”

If their locker room bond translates to the field, Steelers fans may see one of the AFC’s most underrated duos take center stage in 2025.

Former NFL MVP gives honest take on Aaron Rodgers' Steelers stint

Cam Newton is buying stock in Aaron Rodgers' Steelers era. While some NFL voices have cast doubt on Rodgers’ move to Pittsburgh, the former NFL MVP delivered a decisive vote of confidence on his "4th & 1 podcast."

"I believe that anytime you have a good quarterback, you have a chance. Mike Tomlin is the most successful regular-season coach … you know it’s going to be some type of winning season,” Newton said. [00:34]

Rodgers is coming off a turbulent tenure in New York, but Newton believes the four-time MVP still has enough left in the tank to thrive in the Steel City.

“It’s going to be must-see TV. Football season can’t come fast enough,” Newton added.

The noise hasn't stopped from Ben Roethlisberger to fans questioning whether Rodgers’ arm can handle a run-heavy offense. Even former Packers LB Brady Poppinga raised concerns about Rodgers’ recent "flinching" in the pocket.

But Newton’s take is clear — in a system backed by Tomlin’s track record and Rodgers’ legacy, the Steelers have more than a puncher’s chance.

