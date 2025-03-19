Ex-Jets HC claims Jayden Daniels' "shadow" could haunt Shedeur Sanders if Colorado QB gets drafted by Giants

It's no secret that Shedeur Sanders could be one of the first three players selected on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes star is one of the top-two quarterback prospects alongside Cameron Ward. Both players are expected to be taken off the board before the New England Patriots, who own the fourth pick, are on the clock.

Sanders will likely be suiting up for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns or New York Giants in the upcoming season. He has hinted that he expects the Giants to pick him third overall in the draft.

However, former New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini believes that the quarterback being in the same division as Jayden Daniels would be detrimental to his growth because the Washington Commanders star will be the benchmark he'll have to live up to. On First Things First on Tuesday, Mangini said (2:07):

"It's not just the NFC East, but it's the Jayden Daniels shadow. You've got the Super Bowl champs, but you also have what Jayden did, which now is the bar, and it's going to be over and over again that's going to be talked about in comparison to how you're doing."

Daniels had a sensational debut season in 2024, finishing with 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He became only the sixth rookie quarterback to lead their team to the conference championship game and was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Daniels' debut season will be hard to emulate for any future rookie. However, Mangini fears those are the kind of numbers and performances that Sanders will be expected to deliver if he ends up in the same division as the Commanders.

Mel Kiper predicts Giants to protect Shedeur Sanders from rookie pressure

While the Giants remain Shedeur Sanders' most likely landing spot, Mel Kiper believes the team won't hand him the keys to the offense in his rookie year.

The veteran draft analyst believes the team will undoubtedly sign a veteran quarterback to lead the offense for a year or two before turning to the former Colorado Buffaloes star. In his latest Mock Draft, he wrote:

"Even if the Giants land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, they need to think about the future under center. Rodgers is 41. Wilson is 36. Neither would be the long-term fix... Signing one of those veterans... then double-dipping at the position with Sanders would only help the rookie learn and develop.

"There would be no pressure to start Sanders right away or be the guy in Week 1."

The Giants' reported interest in Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers has led to some suggesting that the team could trade down from the #3 spot and collect assets to build a complete roster around one of the two veterans. However, Kiper is convinced that the franchise will pick Sanders even if they sign either quarterback.

