Ex-Jets HC warns Shedeur Sanders after Colorado QB's bold comments on changing team culture

By Shivam Damohe
Modified Mar 04, 2025 13:35 GMT
Ex-Jets HC warns Shedeur Sanders after Colorado QB's bold comments on changing team culture | Image: Getty

Colorado star Shedeur Sanders decided against throwing at the NFL Combine, instead making NFL teams wait until Colorado's Pro Day to catch him in action. Sanders was, however, at the combine last week, interviewing with several NFL teams who are at the top of the draft.

In a surprising turn of events, in the mock drafts that followed the combine, Sanders' draft stock appears to be sliding quite a bit. ESPN's pre-Combine mock draft had Sanders sliding past the Las Vegas Raiders at #6 to land with the New York Jets at #7 overall.

Amidst all that noise, Sanders has been vocal about wanting to change the culture regardless of which NFL team he lands with. However, the Colorado QB's comments didn't exactly resonate with former Jets head coach Eric Mangini.

“I do love his confidence, and I do love that that's his perspective. But I also think he's probably forgetting that he's not coming with his dad," Mangini said on FS1's First Things First.

"I think Deion [Sanders] probably had a pretty big part in changing Jackson State and changing Colorado. So unfortunately, he's not coming with him, and then you're not coming with Travis Hunter either. I feel like Travis had a pretty significant part in being able to change those programs as well."
2025 NFL Draft: Why is Shedeur Sanders' stock dipping?

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Sportskeeda insider Tony Pauline was at the NFL Combine last week and had a lot to report, especially about Sanders.

Pauline reported that several teams are cooling on Sanders, primarily because he showed little to no improvement in his game last season and "made some poor choices."

Pauline also reported that his sources indicate the earliest Sanders will be off the board is at No. 6 when Tom Brady's Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock.

The Raiders had a swing and a miss in their pursuit of Matthew Stafford, who instead decided to stay put with the Los Angeles Rams. While the Raiders would likely be more than happy to have Sanders fall in their laps, the roster still has more than a few holes to fill before they can get back into contention for the playoffs.

'They look to begin a new era of football with Tom Brady and Pete Carroll on board.

Edited by Krutik Jain
