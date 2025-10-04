Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez rushed to hospital after violent stabbing in Indianapolis: Report

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday. Police responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. about two injured people near a pub on West Washington Street and North Senate Avenue.Sanchez was rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.He was in town to call the Colts versus Raiders game on Sunday for Fox Sports at Lucas Oil Stadium.Police have arrested a person in connection with the attack, according to the Daily Mail. However, no details have been released on what led to the stabbing or whether Sanchez knew the attacker.Josh Allen's banter with Mark Sanchez about broken nose one day before the tragic stabbingAfter breaking his nose during Week 2 against the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat down with Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez on Thursday.“It adds character,&quot; Allen said, via the &quot;Rearview&quot; podcast. &quot;It tells a story. So this is just another part of my story.”Allen explained that it was a small chip on the bone, and that no surgery was needed.“Mark, don’t lie to your listeners,&quot; Allen said. &quot;We know you put makeup on for every other day things, too. Not just, ‘Oh, I’ve got to put on my makeup for TV.’ We get it. It’s OK.”Allen also recalled their first meeting.“I was sitting out at the Monarch Beach Club, and you see this guy, Rico Suave, coming out of the freaking ocean, putting his hair back, all the freaking moms and girls looking at Mark Sanchez coming out,&quot; Allen said. &quot;It’s just like, ‘This freaking guy.’&quot;Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the New York Jets, and was drafted at No. 5 in 2009. He retired in 2019 and became a broadcaster for ESPN and Fox.He married actress Perry Mattfeld in May 2023 in Oaxaca, Mexico.