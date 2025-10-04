  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez rushed to hospital after violent stabbing in Indianapolis: Report

Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez rushed to hospital after violent stabbing in Indianapolis: Report

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 04, 2025 18:08 GMT
New York Jets Vs Miami Dolphins NFL American Football. MetLife Stadium. - Source: Getty
Ex-Jets QB Mark Sanchez rushed to hospital after violent stabbing in Indianapolis: Report (image credit: getty)

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday. Police responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. about two injured people near a pub on West Washington Street and North Senate Avenue.

Ad

Sanchez was rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

He was in town to call the Colts versus Raiders game on Sunday for Fox Sports at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Police have arrested a person in connection with the attack, according to the Daily Mail. However, no details have been released on what led to the stabbing or whether Sanchez knew the attacker.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Josh Allen's banter with Mark Sanchez about broken nose one day before the tragic stabbing

After breaking his nose during Week 2 against the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat down with Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez on Thursday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It adds character," Allen said, via the "Rearview" podcast. "It tells a story. So this is just another part of my story.”

Allen explained that it was a small chip on the bone, and that no surgery was needed.

“Mark, don’t lie to your listeners," Allen said. "We know you put makeup on for every other day things, too. Not just, ‘Oh, I’ve got to put on my makeup for TV.’ We get it. It’s OK.”
Ad

Allen also recalled their first meeting.

“I was sitting out at the Monarch Beach Club, and you see this guy, Rico Suave, coming out of the freaking ocean, putting his hair back, all the freaking moms and girls looking at Mark Sanchez coming out," Allen said. "It’s just like, ‘This freaking guy.’"
Ad

Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the New York Jets, and was drafted at No. 5 in 2009. He retired in 2019 and became a broadcaster for ESPN and Fox.

He married actress Perry Mattfeld in May 2023 in Oaxaca, Mexico.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications