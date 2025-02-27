Ex-Jets scout warns Aaron Glenn’s team about choosing Jaxson Dart as Aaron Rodgers’ replacement

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart may be high on the New York Jets draft board. The organization under newly hired head coach Aaron Glenn is looking to start fresh after parting ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this month.

The New York Jets have the seventh overall draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft and the team might select a quarterback first. Dart is said to be a quarterback the Jets are now considering. Former New York Jets scout, Daniel Kelly, shared on his X account, First Round Mock, that it wouldn't be a good idea to draft Dart.

"The Jets can’t afford to reach for Jaxson Dart in the first round," Kelly tweeted on Thursday.

Tanner Engstrand is the New York Jets' offensive coordinator. He previously was the Detroit Lions' passing coordinator for the last three seasons. Dart could benefit from his play-calling abilities and the Jets' offensive weapons, including star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Jaxson Dart is expected to participate in throwing exercises at the NFL combine this weekend to give NFL teams another chance to see his talent. It remains to be seen how the first ten draft selections pan out and how that will affect the rest of the first round.

Former Jets scout compared Jaxson Dart to Gardner Minshew

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly has been vocal on X regarding his feelings about the former Ole Miss quarterback. Kelly even compared Dart to quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has had stints as a starting quarterback since being drafted in 2019.

Kelly, a scout for the New York Jets for four years, believes that Dart's future in the NFL will echo that of Minshew.

"Jaxson Dart is the next Gardner Minshew. He’s one of those classic 'borderline starters' who’s never quite good enough and ends up bouncing around the league," Kelly tweeted on Monday.

In 2024, Dart led the Ole Miss Rebels to a 10-3 record and a commanding 50–22 win over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. He finished the season completing 276 of 398 pass attempts for 4,279 passing yards for 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

