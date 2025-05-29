Ex-Jets WR Keyshawn Johnson sues NFL agent over $1,000,000 in unpaid deals

Keyshawn Johnson has had a largely healthy post-playing career, being a regular analyst on ESPN and FS1 and occasionally mentoring prospects. But he has been embroiled in some controversy lately.

Ad

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the former New York Jets wide receiver had sued sports agent Chris Ellison during the previous week over approximately $1 million in finder's fees. The lawsuit states:

"In return for this player identification, recruitment, and eventual entry into the highest level of the game of football, Defendant promised to pay Plaintiff a specific percentage of the player’s signed contract with the NFL. Each year, Defendant promised to pay Plaintiff one-third of the (3%) three percent commission Defendant made on each of the players’ salary."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the one-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler now claims to have been stiffed on four players - cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir, Jaylon Johnson, and Mike Hughes; and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"For several months, Defendant claimed he had not received any payments for the NFL’s recruitment of the players he represents. It is our reasonable belief that this is false."

Ad

Overall, Johnson is demanding $962,335 from Ellison, who denied the allegations when approached for comment.

Keyshawn Johnson discusses what he would do if he were in college football today

Today's collegiate athletics scene is dominated by name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals that allow athletes to make money from endorsements while they are still enrolled and active. It is an experience that Keyshawn Johnson never had during his stint at USC, but he had a hypothesis on what would happen if he played in that era when speaking on Julian Edelman's Games with Names podcast:

Ad

"Oh, I'm staying at USC. The reason is because we can pay."

After estimating that he would earn $10 million at USC, he explained why he would stay there even if another powerhouse like Alabama approached him:

"I'm a loyal person. I'm not a bounce-around guy. I'm not going to leave because someone is offering me $4 million versus two in-a-half. I'm not going to jump around and run. Leaving USC to go where? To Alabama? I'm not going to [expletive] Alabama."

Ad

In that same episode, he recalled a spat between Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick from his playing days:

“Before the half, (wide receiver) Jimmy Smith scored, I believe, so I was supposed to go in the game and be the safety. Parcells and Belichick got into it, and it was the craziest [expletive] that I’ve ever seen on the sideline between two coaches, because Belichick didn’t want to put me in and Parcells wanted to put me in.”

Ad

Johnson also discussed, among other things, Belichick's bizarre resignation as Jets head coach. The full episode can be seen below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know