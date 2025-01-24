Ex-Legion of Boom star makes feelings clear on rumors linking Pete Carroll with Tom Brady's Raiders

It may be the No Fun League at times on the gridiron but the drama has been constant off the field. Two weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys kickstarted things by turning down the Chicago Bears' request to interview Mike McCarthy, only to part ways with him a few days later. Then, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Liam Coen went AWOL on Thursday night, flying into Jacksonville to finalize a deal to be their next head coach just one day after turning down an interview request.

Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders, meanwhile, have been working under the radar in their head coaching search. Brady, who finalized the purchase of a 5% stake in the franchise last year making him a minority owner, has been front and center in their head coaching search. With assistant Bucs GM John Spytek set to be named their new general manager, the Raiders now have all the resources they need to fill the head coaching vacancy—which brings us to the frontrunner for the job: Pete Carroll.

With Ben Johnson choosing the Chicago Bears job, the Raiders' options are now dwindling. Several industry insiders have reported that Carroll is leading the race to be the Raiders' next head coach, though Ravens OC Todd Monken and Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo could also be in the running. Carroll, however, has received ringing endorsements from two of his former players.

Richard Sherman, who was a member of the vaunted Legion of Boom, had this to say about Carroll's fit in Sin City:

“I don’t love it. Pete wants to coach. This is probably the best opportunity he’s going to get. I want him to take it. I think he’ll find a quarterback. He’s shown he can do it with a young quarterback," Sherman said on his podcast.

"They have a solid running back core. I’m sure he’ll build up the offensive line. They’ve got Maxx Crosby but they’ll need more pass rushers. Having him back in the same division as Jim Harbaugh would just be a little bit of hilariousness for me. I need a little bit of hilariousness in my life.”

Russell Wilson backs Pete Carroll for HC job with Tom Brady's Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, the Super Bowl winner had more than a few words of praise for his former head coach.

"Coach Carroll did a tremendous job of leading us and pushing us every day to be our best back then," Wilson said. "I think us players wanted it, we wanted that level of work and attention, and that kind of defined the odds in a way. Listen, I think Pete's an amazing football coach. I think he's an amazing individual.

"I've been fortunate to play for two really special coaches in terms of men and how they think and how they process the game, obviously, and Coach Pete Carroll and obviously Coach Mike Tomlin, are really unique individuals and how they lead and motivate. I think they're the culture builders."

The Raiders might need to move a little quicker if they intend to hire Carroll, given the fact that he has been getting some attention from the Dallas Cowboys for their head coaching vacancy.

