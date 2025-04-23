Ex-Lions QB delivers 1-word reaction after Jaxson Dart admits Ole Miss helped the QB prepare for NFL

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that the Ole Miss Rebels program helped QB Jaxson Dart prepare for the National Football League and the 2025 NFL Draft.

In an interview earlier in the week on Wednesday with NFL analyst Kay Adams on the popular 'Up And Adams Show', Dart outlined how the Ole Miss program was crucial in his development and preparedness for the professional league.

In response, Orlovsky detailed a one word response on the social media platform X, detailing how he agreed with the assessment of Dart.

"Correct." Orlovsky stated in response to Adams' X post.

Since the end of the 2024 college football campaign, Dart has seen his 2025 NFL Draft stock rise exponentially. Once viewed as more of a second round draft pick, Dart has made his way into the first round in most recent mock drafts, even as high as No. 9 overall to the New Orleans Saints in some editions.

At Ole Miss in 2024, Dart had 4,279 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, only six interceptions, 495 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. He also had an impressive completion percentage of 69.3%. Due to this remarkable campaign, Dart was a First-team All-SEC and the winner of the Conerly Trophy as the best college football player in the state of Mississippi in 2024.

Jaxson Dart 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Dart is an accurate QB who has a big arm and who is also quite mobile. He has the ability to be a day one starting QB depending on the team in which he is selected by later this April.

In ESPN NFL analyst and insider Peter Schrager's recent 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Dart was selected No. 26 overall by the New York Giants, after the club traded into the end of the first round after trading with the Los Angeles Rams.

As Schrager noted:

"If the draft falls this way, I think the Rams would be OK with this. They don't currently have a second-round pick, but if they agreed to this deal, they'd have four picks on Day 2. I think the Giants would pounce on Dart. I just am not 100% certain."

