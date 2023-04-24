With the NFL Draft set to begin in a few days on Thursday, April 27, the Houston Texans may pass on the oppurtuity of not selecting a quarterback. The Texans currently hold the second pick in the draft, and there is a growing sense that the team is comfortable not drafting a quarterback.

Not everyone agrees with the Texans potentially passing up on a quarterback, and one of them is ESPN analyst and former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky.

On ESPN's "Get Up," Mike Greenberg asked Dan Orlovsky what the Houston Texans should do at pick No. 2. Orlovsky said they should select a quarterback with the pick, and according to him, it should be Anthony Richardson.

Orlovsky said:

"Draft Anthony Richardson out of Florida. I'd take Anthony Richardson out of Florida because one, the the physical talent is so good he becomes top-five in the NFL at any position, if he matches what he should be. Two, the biggest knock on Anthony is the accuracy issues, and I don't believe there's any visual evidence, this is one game."

Orlovsky added that Richardson's biggest flay (his accuracy %) is a false representation of him as a passer:

"Everyone has said accuraccy issues, it's not there. Maybe numerically, I could agree with that, but the tape, does not say Anthony Richardson has accuracy issues."

Orlovsky then added that the Texans are going to have to face elite quarterbacks such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes for the next five years.

The Houston Texans will likely pass up on a quarterback at pick number two in the 2023 NFL Draft

DeMeco Ryans during 2023 NFL Combine

As the draft gets closer by the day with three days remaining, there is a growing sense that the Houston Texans will pass up on taking a quarterback at second overall. According to Peter Schrager, the Texans aren't scared to pass on a QB and seem likely to draft edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

The team seems to favor Wilson over Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter. If they go with a non-quarterback at pick No. 2, they could use their 12th pick on a quarterback if they like one that's still available by then.

The Texans could also trade their second-overall pick if they get a good offer from a team trying to trade up for a quarterback.

