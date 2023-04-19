"Dude has CTE" - NFL fans roast Will Anderson Jr. for starting terrible Bryce Young vs Tom Brady debate

Yesterday, Alabama top prospect Will Anderson Jr. joined the "First Take" desk with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.

The star Alabama edge rusher was asked many questions about the upcoming draft and who he'd take between Bryce Young and Tom Brady.

"I'm taking Bryce Young," Anderson said. "I played with him."

This caused Smith to react in shock:

"You gon take Bryce Young over Tom Brady? Tom Brady that just retired at 45 with seven Super Bowl titles, behind the dude that hasn't played in the NFL one game yet. Come on man. I'm just saying, come on now."

Smith, to no surprise, chose Tom Brady.

NFL fans reacted to Anderson choosing Young over Brady. Many said that he already has CTE after such an erroneous take:

Is Will Anderson Jr. the best prospect in the 2023 NFL draft?

Will Anderson Jr. during Alabama v Tennessee

Will Anderson Jr. is one of the overall best prospects coming out of the 2023 NFL draft and might be the best overall player.

At Alabama, he recorded 204 tackles, 58.5 tackles for a loss, 34.5 sacks, one interception, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble in three seasons.

As a freshman, he recorded seven sacks, 10.5 tackles for a loss, and 52 total tackles. He had a breakout sophomore season, recording 17.5 sacks and 31 tackles for a loss.

Anderson is expected to be a top-five pick. He could be selected by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, or anywhere else in the top 10. He and teammate Bryce Young could even be the first-two overall picks.

