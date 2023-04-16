Will Anderson Jr. NFL Draft: 5 things to know about Alabama's star LB

Soon-to-be Alabama Crimson Tide alum Will Anderson Jr. is one of the best defensive prospects to grace the college football scene in quite some time.

The 6'3", 253 lbs. edge rusher is as good as advertised. He is a virtual lock to go off the NFL Draft board in the top 10. Will Anderson Jr. is quite the prospect. A lot will be expected of him when he steps onto the NFL gridiron.

As is our practice toward the NFL Draft, we will examine the prospect's personal life. So join us as we tell you five things you probably still need to learn about Alabama's star linebacker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five things to know about Will Anderson Jr.

Here are five tidbits about William Anderson Jr. that a casual college football fan might need to learn.

1. His dad was also an NFL hopeful

Will Anderson Jr.'s father is William Anderson Sr., a former defensive back for the University of Tennessee. William Sr. had big dreams of playing in the NFL. Unfortunately, he was less talented than the rest of his peers. He still turned out great, though, as he went on to work as a firefighter and a paramedic. As a former defense-oriented college football player, William Anderson Sr. has been a source of support and guidance for his son, Will Jr. He has also helped his son to develop his now elite skills that have allowed him to thrive on the football field.

2. Will Anderson Jr. has a unique hobby

When you look at Will Anderson Jr.'s play, you might be forgiven if you assume that his hobbies include going to the gym, playing Madden 23, or other sports-related activities. Permit us to blow your mind, as we reveal Anderson Jr.'s fantastic pastime.

That pastime is fishing, and he loves the art form of baiting those little water dwellers. Anderson Jr. used to play hooky from school and escape with one of his uncles to a fishing hole near their Georgia home, drop a line in the murky water and wait for a fish to bite.

3. He is from a huge family

Will Anderson Jr. hails from a big family. He has seven paternal uncles and five older sisters, and they all made baby Will the target of pranks at one time or another. They once shoved him into a dryer. They spent one year parading him around the backyard in a giraffe costume. They made him eat mayonnaise and jelly sandwiches. One sister even accidentally dropped a dumbbell on four-year-old Will's toe, fracturing it. Oops. That wasn't on purpose, right?

4. He had some unique nicknames in high school

Will Anderson Jr. played football at Dutchtown High School before committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. While in high school, he had some heavy metal nicknames, such as "The Hammer” and “The Terminator.”

Those nicknames feel appropriate right now, as Anderson Jr. measured 6' 3 1/2'' and 253 lbs. at the 2023 NFL Combine. Hence, it's surprising that he could still pull off a 4.6 40-yard dash despite his massive frame. Only some people are built like Will, and NFL QBs are about to find out.

5. He won more trophies than your favorite baller in 2022

You might know this one if you follow college football. But if you don't, we are pleased to inform you that Will Anderson Jr. had one of the best college football closeout seasons in recent memory.

He won prestigious awards like the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Nagurski Award, Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, and Lombardi Award, and he was named a Consensus All-American. His coach, Nick Saban, could not speak highly enough of his character off the field. This ringing endorsement is music to league GMs' ears ahead of this month's draft.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes