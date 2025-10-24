Ex-NFL All-Pro Marcellus Wiley sounds off at Stephen A. Smith for "playing race card" against LeBron James

Former NFL All-Star Pro Marcellus Wiley criticized veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith for his pointed remarks against Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.In an appearance on The Pivot Podcast last week, Smith accused the NBA great of targeting him because of his race.&quot;You ever seen LeBron go at a white boy? Let’s call it what it is,” Smith said.Smith's comment didn't sit well with former Buffalo Bills defensive end Marcellus Wiley, who accused the analyst of playing the &quot;race card&quot; to throw shade at James.“Stephen A. Smith has receipts on LeBron, but guess what, the crowd has receipts on you,” Wiley said. &quot;And those receipts that you're trying to flip on LeBron, gonna be flipped on you. This is weird. I don't know what Bizarro world we're in, but right now, the race card is being played by Stephen A. Smith on his own race.The former NFL defensive end laid into the analyst for his remarks about LeBron's son Bronny after he was selected by the Lakers. Wiley accused Smith of not letting go of his beef with the NBA icon that started after LeBron confronted the analyst for his criticism of Bronny.Former NFL Pro Bowl Marcellus Wiley accused Stephen A. Smith of double standardsMarcellus Wiley also called out the veteran analyst for his double standards on LeBron James. He referenced Smith's conversation when he was confronted by Serena Williams' husband, Alex Ohanian, over his controversial remarks on the tennis legend.&quot;You got different energy for LeBron, you got different energy for Kyrie,&quot; Wiley said. &quot;Just be real. You don't believe me, okay, I'll give you an example LeBron, billionaire baller. You come at him a certain way.&quot;Now, when you get checked for some words, you said about Serena from her husband, Alex, you don't know English, or at least you're not articulate.&quot;Wiley started his NFL career with the Bills in 1997 and played for the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars over ten years in the league.