  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ex-NFL All-Pro Marcellus Wiley sounds off at Stephen A. Smith for "playing race card" against LeBron James

Ex-NFL All-Pro Marcellus Wiley sounds off at Stephen A. Smith for "playing race card" against LeBron James

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 24, 2025 16:23 GMT
Ex-NFL All-Pro Marcellus Wiley sounds off at Stephen A. Smith for &quot;playing race card&quot; against LeBron James (Image source - IMAGN)
Ex-NFL All-Pro Marcellus Wiley sounds off at Stephen A. Smith for "playing race card" against LeBron James (Image source - IMAGN)

Former NFL All-Star Pro Marcellus Wiley criticized veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith for his pointed remarks against Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Ad

In an appearance on The Pivot Podcast last week, Smith accused the NBA great of targeting him because of his race.

"You ever seen LeBron go at a white boy? Let’s call it what it is,” Smith said.

Smith's comment didn't sit well with former Buffalo Bills defensive end Marcellus Wiley, who accused the analyst of playing the "race card" to throw shade at James.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Stephen A. Smith has receipts on LeBron, but guess what, the crowd has receipts on you,” Wiley said. "And those receipts that you're trying to flip on LeBron, gonna be flipped on you. This is weird. I don't know what Bizarro world we're in, but right now, the race card is being played by Stephen A. Smith on his own race.
Ad
Ad

The former NFL defensive end laid into the analyst for his remarks about LeBron's son Bronny after he was selected by the Lakers. Wiley accused Smith of not letting go of his beef with the NBA icon that started after LeBron confronted the analyst for his criticism of Bronny.

Former NFL Pro Bowl Marcellus Wiley accused Stephen A. Smith of double standards

Marcellus Wiley also called out the veteran analyst for his double standards on LeBron James. He referenced Smith's conversation when he was confronted by Serena Williams' husband, Alex Ohanian, over his controversial remarks on the tennis legend.

Ad
"You got different energy for LeBron, you got different energy for Kyrie," Wiley said. "Just be real. You don't believe me, okay, I'll give you an example LeBron, billionaire baller. You come at him a certain way.
"Now, when you get checked for some words, you said about Serena from her husband, Alex, you don't know English, or at least you're not articulate."

Wiley started his NFL career with the Bills in 1997 and played for the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars over ten years in the league.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications