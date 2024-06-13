Ex-NFL CB outlines which superstar Cowboys should pick between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for mega-million extension

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott
  • Ex-NFL CB outlines which superstar Cowboys should pick between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for mega-million extension

Ex-NFL CB outlines which superstar Cowboys should pick between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for mega-million extension

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 13, 2024 20:21 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Miami
F1 Grand Prix of Miami with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb, three of the biggest stars and playmakers of the Dallas Cowboys are playing in the final year of their contracts. As the start of the season draws closer, former NFL CB Darius Butler makes his choice for the priority list amongst the three.

On Thursday, retired cornerback affectionately known as "D-But" appeared on ‘Up & Adams’. The host Kay Adams floated a fantasy-based question to the former Colts, Patriots, and Panthers DB when she asked:

“You have to pay to have those three; CeeDee, Micah, and Dak, which two are you paying?”

Butler hesitated for a moment but offered his answer:

“Damn. Dak and Micah.”

This response left the host in shock; however, Butler went on to explain his reasoning for the choice in the Cowboys situation. He said:

also-read-trending Trending
“I love CeeDee but as a GM, if I was a GM, I would not prioritize putting money in a wide receiver position over pass rusher or quarterback those are two more important positions.”

After the record-breaking signing of Justin Jefferson, the expectation is that CeeDee Lamb wants a contract similar to that in the range of $35 million per year. However, that could be tough to achieve in an environment where QB Dak Prescott and LB Micah Parsons are still waiting for their turn.

Money doesn’t matter to Dak Prescott

The Cowboys drafted Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. However, it did not take much time for the 30-year-old to cement his position as a starter. Hence, in 2020 the Cowboys awarded him a record-breaking deal worth $160 million for four years. However, the shot caller revealed that matters less to him. He said:

I don't play for money. Never have, never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah. Would give it up just to play this game.”

His comments might have relieved a few of the sections of the Cowboys fanbase, but the situation keeps getting gloomy in an environment where three starters have not yet been re-signed by the Cowboys front office.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी