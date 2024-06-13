Ex-NFL CB outlines which superstar Cowboys should pick between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for mega-million extension

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb, three of the biggest stars and playmakers of the Dallas Cowboys are playing in the final year of their contracts. As the start of the season draws closer, former NFL CB Darius Butler makes his choice for the priority list amongst the three.

On Thursday, retired cornerback affectionately known as "D-But" appeared on ‘Up & Adams’. The host Kay Adams floated a fantasy-based question to the former Colts, Patriots, and Panthers DB when she asked:

“You have to pay to have those three; CeeDee, Micah, and Dak, which two are you paying?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Butler hesitated for a moment but offered his answer:

“Damn. Dak and Micah.”

This response left the host in shock; however, Butler went on to explain his reasoning for the choice in the Cowboys situation. He said:

Trending

“I love CeeDee but as a GM, if I was a GM, I would not prioritize putting money in a wide receiver position over pass rusher or quarterback those are two more important positions.”

Expand Tweet

After the record-breaking signing of Justin Jefferson, the expectation is that CeeDee Lamb wants a contract similar to that in the range of $35 million per year. However, that could be tough to achieve in an environment where QB Dak Prescott and LB Micah Parsons are still waiting for their turn.

Money doesn’t matter to Dak Prescott

The Cowboys drafted Dak Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. However, it did not take much time for the 30-year-old to cement his position as a starter. Hence, in 2020 the Cowboys awarded him a record-breaking deal worth $160 million for four years. However, the shot caller revealed that matters less to him. He said:

“I don't play for money. Never have, never cared for it, to be honest with you, yeah. Would give it up just to play this game.”

His comments might have relieved a few of the sections of the Cowboys fanbase, but the situation keeps getting gloomy in an environment where three starters have not yet been re-signed by the Cowboys front office.