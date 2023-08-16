Trey Lance is still trying to find his footing in the NFL. He has played in only eight games in two seasons, even if he was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance made four starts in those games, evenly splitting the results.

Luckily, the San Francisco 49ers have remained successful despite the haul of picks they gave up to be in a position to draft him. But while he was selected early, former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi doesn’t see him living up to the hype.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Lombardi implies 49ers have better options than Trey Lance

The long-time front office personnel said in a recent episode of The GM Shuffle Podcast:

“As you go down this road with (Trey) Lance, it just becomes harder and harder and harder. And you could show all the clips of him moving and all that stuff. At the end of the day, when his momma lifted him from the crib, he just didn’t have that quarterback instinct.”

“He is not going to be the backup quarterback. I don’t know what they’re going to do with him. But there is no chance; there is no chance. Based on the evidence that I’ve seen and based on what I’ve heard.”

Expand Tweet

Ironically, Brock Purdy, the 2022 NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant, was more impactful to the San Francisco 49ers than Trey Lance. The former Iowa State standout won his first five regular-season starts, finishing with 1,374 passing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Purdy also led the 49ers to two playoff victories against the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, an injury to his right elbow made him exit the NFC Championship Game early. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Niners in his absence, 31-7.

Conversely, Trey Lance appeared in only two games after a season-ending ankle injury. The former North Dakota State standout had 15 completions for 194 yards and an interception in those games. Jimmy Garoppolo replaced him as the starting quarterback but suffered a foot injury in Week 13.

Will Trey Lance remain with the 49ers?

Despite his injury, Trey Lance’s rookie scale contract could be why he remains on the 49ers roster. For 2023, he will earn a $940,000 base salary and count for $9.3 million against the cap.

However, making the roster earns him an additional $2.8 million. That’s not a guarantee because fellow quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen compete for spots in the 53-man active roster. Purdy is the projected starter after his sensational 2022 season.

San Francisco has a fifth-year option, given that he was drafted in the first round. But unless he can turn the tide, the 49ers might not extend his contract beyond 2024. Trading him to another team and giving him a fresh start is also on the table.