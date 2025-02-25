Ex-NFL GM points out implications of Shedeur Sanders' decision to skip combine affecting his draft stock

The 2025 NFL Combine is a chance for players to get some more eyes on their game by participating on the field, but the top players like quarterback Shedeur Sanders have decided not to participate. Instead, players are focusing on the interview process.

While appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Monday, former NFL General Manager Mike Mayock discussed how Shedeur Sanders deciding not to throw during the NFL Combine is going to affect his draft stock.

"[Players] would ask me, 'should I run?' and I'd say why wouldn't you want two bites from the apple? You know, if you run poorly at the Combine you get another shot at your pro day and they're going to take the best time and so that's kind of the way I look at it."

Mayock mentioned how it is okay that Sanders and other quarterbacks are not throwing but it is just a chance to get some more eyes on their abilities by NFL evaluators. Below is the full clip from the show of Mayock discussing this:

There is no real way to definitively know if Shedeur Sanders, or any other player deciding not to participate during the NFL Combine, has seen their draft stock plummet as a result of skipping the event.

What does this mean for Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders is going to be missing the on-the-field events during the NFL Combine and instead, will be throwing during the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day. However, the event does not have a set date.

What this means is that Shedeur Sanders believes in what he has done in terms of his game tape and will get to showcase his personality. He is one of the quarterbacks who has the most to gain between now and the NFL draft as many experts are all over the place with his draft stock, ranging from the first pick to the middle rounds of the draft.

Winning the interview process is critical for any quarterback prospect to do and this lets both the player and the team know if they are going to be a good fit. It also shows which teams have expressed interest in the player. Skipping the field events in the NFL Combine should not ultimately affect his draft position.

