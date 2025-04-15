Ex-NFL GM raises red flag in Giants conducting private workout with Shedeur Sanders

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum is confused as to why the New York Giants are now holding a private workout with Shedeur Sanders so late into the draft process.
The draft is less than two weeks away, and by now, most teams have a general idea of what they are doing. The Giants have the third overall pick, and Cam Ward is seemingly a lock to be drafted first overall.
With that, New York has a good idea of who will be on the board, but ahead of the draft, the Giants are working out Sanders again, and Tannenbaum believes that is a red flag.
"When this happens so late in the process either there’s a big disagreement in their building on their evaluation or their reacting to new information," Tannenbaum wrote.
It's an interesting take from Tannenbaum, as he believes the Giants are now torn on what to do at third overall and what they think of Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders helped lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game last season. He went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.
Giants GM open to anything at third overall
The New York Giants are coming off a disappointing season and can add an impact player at third overall.
Heading into the draft, the Giants' general manager Joe Schoen says he's open to anything and is keeping all their options open.
"We're going to be open to anything," Schoen said, via the team website. "We're in a good position sitting at three with the players that are available. By process of elimination, we know we're going to get a good player. Regardless of what happens the next couple of months, we know there's going to be a really good player there."
New York did sign Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency so quarterback is not a huge need. But, Schoen says they will just take the best player available on their board.
"We're in a position where we can take who we think is the best football player at that time," Schoen said at the NFL's annual league meeting, via ESPN. "If it matches up, if the value is right, we can look at many positions and take a guy."
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
