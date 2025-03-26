Ex-NFL GM sees Jaxson Dart as a potential Patrick Mahomes-like gamble for Sean McVay and Rams 

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has emerged as an underdog talent after the NFL Scouting Combine. He is projected as the third-best quarterback option in this year's NFL draft after Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. During his three-season stint with the Rebels, the quarterback recorded 10,617 yards and 72 passing TDs.

There has been a lot of debate about which team could potentially draft Dart in April. However, former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum believes that the Los Angeles Rams could be the best option for the Ole Miss quarterback.

During the latest episode of "NFL on ESPN", Tannenbaum talked about how Sean McVay and his team could end up in a similar situation to the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2017 when they drafted Patrick Mahomes. Just like Dart, Mahomes was also projected as a late first-round to early second-round pick. He added that Dart could be a great fit for McVay's system alongside veteran Matthew Stafford.

"I'm not comparing Jaxson Dart to Patrick Mahomes with the statement, but if you go back a couple years with Kansas City, they went to the playoffs with Alex Smith. And opportunisitically, they traded up for Patrick Mahomes, and the rest is history," Tannenbaum said.

"If the four of us were running the Rams, we have to assume that Matthew Stafford is a year-to-year proposition. If you can get Jaxson Dart, who led the NCAA in yards for pass attempts, which tells me he gets the ball down the field, as we're looking at here. He has great upside, and if you can pair Jaxson Dart on a rookie contract with Sean McVay, sign me up!" he added.

During the 2017 NFL draft, the Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills to draft Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick. They gave up a 2017 first-round and a second-round pick along with a 2018 first-round pick to get Mahomes.

This proved to be one of the best investments made by the franchise. So far in eight seasons, Patrick Mahomes has led the team to three Super Bowl victories while appearing in five of them. Mike Tannenbaum believes that the Rams could potentially find themselves in a similar situation if they decide to trade up for Jaxson Dart.

NFL draft analyst places Jaxson Dart with Jets in latest mock draft

NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter had the Ole Miss quarterback going No. 7 overall to the Jets in his latest mock draft. They recently acquired Justin Fields in free agency.

Reuter explained that Dart could be a good fit in New York and could learn a lot from someone like Fields.

"Justin Fields could join Sam Bradford (Philadelphia, 2016), Mike Glennon (Chicago, 2017), Andy Dalton (Chicago, 2012), Mitch Trubisky (Pittsburgh, 2022), and Kirk Cousins (Atlanta, 2024) as veteran quarterback signed up to be QB1 until the team selected a passer in the first round," Reuter wrote via NFL.com.

"In this stimulation, the Jets appreciate Dart's physical traits, and work ethic, hoping that he or Fields will step up in a leadership role during 2025 and end the league's longest playoff drought," he added.

Jaxson Dart continues to be an interesting prospect ahead of the draft in April. If the Jets do acquire him with the seventh overall pick, he will potentially serve as the backup to Fields and develop himself and his talents to become a future starter for the franchise.

