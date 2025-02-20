Ex-NFL HC claims ghosts of Lions past could haunt Matthew Stafford with Giants amid trade rumors

Matthew Stafford’s future with the Los Angeles Rams remains uncertain, with many NFL teams reportedly eyeing a trade for the veteran quarterback. As per the latest reports, the New York Giants have emerged as a potential landing spot. However, former NFL head coach Eric Mangini isn’t convinced that a move to New York would be in Stafford’s best interest.

Speaking on First Things First, Mangini raised concerns about Stafford’s durability and the Giants’ ability to protect him, comparing the situation to the struggles Stafford endured early in his career with the Detroit Lions.

“He’s 37 years old. Do you know how many times he’s been sacked? 502 times. That’s a lot of wear on those tires. And now you’re gonna send him into New York, who had all the problems that they had with the offensive line."

"I can’t imagine he’s excited, like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go play outside for a first-year head coach, and a team that’s been struggling, hasn’t historically been able to protect the quarterback,” Mangini said.

Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021, remains under contract in Los Angeles, but trade speculation has intensified as the Rams evaluate their long-term future. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback also completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions during the 2024 regular season.

Reports suggest that the Rams are at least open to offers, with a high asking price set for any potential deal.

Matthew Stafford to New York Giants? Trade speculation gathers momentum

The Giants' interest in Stafford makes sense. Daniel Jones’ inconsistency and injury history cost him his QB1 spot in New York last season. The Giants released in November 2024 with buyer's remorse over his $160 million contract. That move didn't change much but signalled the Giants' willingness to welcome a veteran quarterback in 2025.

Plugging in a 37-year-old quarterback riddled with injuries could be a high-risk move, even if Stafford provides an immediate upgrade. Mangini believes Stafford’s best shot at another championship remains in Los Angeles.

“I think his best shot to win the Super Bowl is staying exactly where he is and trying to figure out something to do with the money or some way to make that marriage work for another year,” he said.

Despite strong speculation about a potential roster reset, the Rams still boast an intriguing mix of young talent and veteran leadership. With emerging stars like Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams complementing Sean McVay’s high-powered offense, Stafford could be in a much better position to contend in Los Angeles than he would be in New York.

While the Giants may see Stafford as a solution to their quarterback conundrum, the reality is that moving to New York might not put him in a better position to win. And if history is any indication, Stafford could once again find himself in a situation where he’s taking more hits than he can handle. Deja Vu?

