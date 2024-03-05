NFL rumors: Giants "absolutely done" with Daniel Jones, have buyer's remorse over $160,000,000 contract

The New York Giants are reportedly all but ready to move on from Daniel Jones despite giving him a $160 million contract a year ago. They thought of him as the future of the franchise after they made it to the playoffs in 2022 but that form deserted them in 2023. The quarterback battled injuries, but even before that, his form was suspect. Of course, he was not helped by an offensive line that could not stop pressure leaking through.

But as per Rich Eisen, the Giants are not considering all such mitigating factors and seem to have concluded that they made a mistake in handing Daniel Jones a contract. They rumor is that they want to move on and start anew in that position. Based on his sources at the NFL Combine, Eisen said,

"The Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones. Done. Might have to play him this year. But that ain't it. And they feel that ain't it. The words I heard at the Combine multiple times, two words were, buyer's remorse."

Options for Daniel Jones if the New York Giants decide to cut ties

If Rich Eisen is indeed correct at the New York Giants have decided to move on from Daniel Jones, there are certain thing the quarterback can do. If he is still here this year, as is likely, he should play out of his skin to increase his draft value.

If the Giants are looking for an immediate trade, Daniel Jones should demand that he have a say in his next destination in return for the service he has provided for the franchise ever since Eli Manning stepped down. In doing so, he must ensure that he goes to a team with a strong offensive line.

A team like the Atlanta Falcons, who ranked as the second-best offensive line in all of NFL and need a new quarterback could be good option for him. To be fair, though, pretty much any team would be an upgrade as only the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets had a worse offensive line in terms.

While Jones certainly did not help his cause last year, he should still elicit interest from other teams knowing that he was put in an impossible situation with the Giants' offensive line being as porous as they were. But the quarterback must choose his next step carefully knowing that he is most likely in the last chance saloon in terms of his future as a starting player in the league.