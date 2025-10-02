  • home icon
  Ex-NFL HC Mike McCarthy weighs in on Shedeur Sanders facing backlash after playing mime during interview

Ex-NFL HC Mike McCarthy weighs in on Shedeur Sanders facing backlash after playing mime during interview

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 02, 2025 21:14 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has expressed his view on Shedeur Sanders’ ongoing mime controversy. The Cleveland quarterback mouthed silent responses to questions from the media on Wednesday about his role in the Browns' quarterbacks room.

The former Colorado star has been at the receiving end of several backlashes for the strange method of addressing the media. McCarthy weighed in on the controversy on Thursday while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show. The former Dallas Cowboys coach said:

“I personally don’t think that stuff’s a huge deal, unless it’s an issue in the locker room. And I think, like a lot of things in life, we all probably need to learn how to laugh more.”
The Browns are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday for their first international game of the season. The Vikings are fresh off a 24-21 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. They will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season.

Meanwhile, the Browns will see a significant change to their starting offensive lineup as rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to make his first start. The change has been a long time coming, with 40-year-old Joe Flacco struggling to make an impact as the Browns’ starting quarterback.

However, the most surprising aspect of the change is the lack of change in Shedeur Sanders’ status as Cleveland’s third-string quarterback. Many would have expected that with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel moving up the depth chart, Sanders would eventually get his chance as his backup.

Contrary to that, Flacco is expected to be the backup quarterback on Sunday, potentially extending Sanders’ wait for his first regular-season snap in the NFL.

Analyst calls out “politics” in Cleveland after Shedeur Sanders remained QB3 ahead of Week 5

Stephen A. Smith has alleged politics might be afoot in Cleveland, after Shedeur Sanders was snubbed in the Browns’ latest shuffle in offense. Smith said:

“Why you got Joe Flacco at QB2 when you know it should be Shedeur Sanders? This is the stuff that makes you think for a second and say, ‘You know what? Politics.’”
However, the veteran analyst is confident Sanders will definitely get his chance as time goes on, saying:

“Unless Dillon Gabriel goes out there and plays lights out, you know the Cleveland Browns are going to insert Shedeur Sanders at some point.”

Cleveland against Minnesota kicks off at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Sunday.

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

