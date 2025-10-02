Ex-NFL HC Mike McCarthy weighs in on Shedeur Sanders facing backlash after playing mime during interview

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has expressed his view on Shedeur Sanders’ ongoing mime controversy. The Cleveland quarterback mouthed silent responses to questions from the media on Wednesday about his role in the Browns' quarterbacks room.The former Colorado star has been at the receiving end of several backlashes for the strange method of addressing the media. McCarthy weighed in on the controversy on Thursday while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show. The former Dallas Cowboys coach said:“I personally don’t think that stuff’s a huge deal, unless it’s an issue in the locker room. And I think, like a lot of things in life, we all probably need to learn how to laugh more.”The Browns are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday for their first international game of the season. The Vikings are fresh off a 24-21 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. They will become the first NFL team to play two international games in the same season.Meanwhile, the Browns will see a significant change to their starting offensive lineup as rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to make his first start. The change has been a long time coming, with 40-year-old Joe Flacco struggling to make an impact as the Browns’ starting quarterback.However, the most surprising aspect of the change is the lack of change in Shedeur Sanders’ status as Cleveland’s third-string quarterback. Many would have expected that with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel moving up the depth chart, Sanders would eventually get his chance as his backup.Contrary to that, Flacco is expected to be the backup quarterback on Sunday, potentially extending Sanders’ wait for his first regular-season snap in the NFL.Analyst calls out “politics” in Cleveland after Shedeur Sanders remained QB3 ahead of Week 5Stephen A. Smith has alleged politics might be afoot in Cleveland, after Shedeur Sanders was snubbed in the Browns’ latest shuffle in offense. Smith said:“Why you got Joe Flacco at QB2 when you know it should be Shedeur Sanders? This is the stuff that makes you think for a second and say, ‘You know what? Politics.’”However, the veteran analyst is confident Sanders will definitely get his chance as time goes on, saying:“Unless Dillon Gabriel goes out there and plays lights out, you know the Cleveland Browns are going to insert Shedeur Sanders at some point.”Cleveland against Minnesota kicks off at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Sunday.