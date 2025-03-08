Ex- NFL LB drops shocking prediction for Shedeur Sanders and Sam Darnold after Geno Smith's Raiders trade

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho speculated about Shedeur Sanders and Sam Darnold after the trade of Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. According to Acho, Smith's trade will kick off a ripple effect involving several NFL quarterbacks.

Acho tweeted his pick on X on Friday, sharing a video himself at an airport moments after word spread of the Seahawks trading their veteran QB.

"Yo, breaking news," Acho said. "Take a seat with me in the airport. I gotta throw my hand up on this one. Seattle Seahawks are trading Geno Smith to the Raiders, reuniting him with his coach Pete Carroll. Now, why is this such a huge deal? The domino effect that's going to occur. Domino effect. Think about it. Seahawks getting rid of their quarterback is going to the Raiders, which means the Seahawks need a quarterback."

Smith was traded to the Raiders for a third-round pick in 2025. The transaction reunites him with Pete Carroll, Smith's coach during Carrol's last four seasons in Seattle before he went to Las Vegas.

Acho's QB predictions after the Geno Smith trade

Emmanuel Acho added that the trade would trigger many QB transactions throughout the league.

"Word on the street, Sam Darnold, he's going to go to the Seahawks because Clint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator, runs the same system as Kevin O'Connell, the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings, where Sam Darnold thrived last year," Acho said on Friday.

Field Level Media also reported on Friday that "Free agent Sam Darnold is Seattle's preferred replacement for Geno Smith, according to reports." Darnold revitalized his career in Minnesota last season, going 14-3 as a starter and was selected as a Pro Bowl player.

Acho's prophecy went further than just Darnold.

"With that domino effect, now we can anticipate, and I'm hearing Aaron Rodgers will go to the New York Giants," Acho said. "If Rodgers goes to the New York Giants, that means, very likely, Cam Ward will go number one to the Tennessee Titans. Which means the New York Jets will likely get Shedeur Sanders with the number seven overall pick."

According to Sports Illustrated, Seattle and Smith were around $10 million apart in extension negotiations. The team was willing to pay $35 million a year but Smith's representatives wanted $45 million annually.

Smith completed 70.4% of his passes last season and earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection. His departure leaves the Seahawks with Sam Howell as their only veteran QB. Howell played all 17 games for Washington in 2023, throwing 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

The Jets, who own the seventh pick in this year's draft, also have a QB issue. They were cited by ESPN as one of "at least seven teams looking for a starting-caliber quarterback." They are reportedly considering trading up to the top selection, perhaps aiming for Miami's Cam Ward, who threw 39 TD passes in 2024 to top the FBS.

