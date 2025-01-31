Ex-NFL LB highlights one key stat that puts Patrick Mahomes above Tom Brady

On Friday, Emmanuel Acho dropped a take on "The Facility Show" on the Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes GOAT debate. The former linebacker highlighted a singular achievement that might elevate Mahomes above Brady: an unprecedented three-peat in the Super Bowl.

"If Patrick Mahomes three-peats, he no longer has to win seven titles to be better than Tom Brady," Acho said. "He doesn't have to, because now he has a different metric by which he's better."

Brady won six Super Bowls over 17 years with the New England Patriots. Mahomes, by contrast, is pursuing his fourth title in just seven seasons, all before turning 30.

ESPN's coverage highlighted Mahomes' consistent clutch performances. 11 of the Chiefs' 15 regular-season wins came by one score. Their AFC Championship victory against the Buffalo Bills repeated this trend, featuring a critical 41-yard punt return and a fourth-down defensive stop.

Patrick Mahomes praises teamwork

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes emphasized team-wide contributions.

"This team's been special because it's been everybody,'' Mahomes said on Thursday. "If you look at our entire season, it's like someone makes a big play at the biggest moment to go out there and win a football game, if that's offense, defense or special teams."

"The fact that it's been everybody, it's not just offense, it's not just defense, it's everybody on the entire team, it is something I'll remember this season by and hopefully we can do it the right way and get this final win" he added.

The Chiefs dynasty differs from Brady's Patriots. While New England dominated consistently, the Chiefs constantly reloaded their roster. They've maintained excellence despite significant player turnover, particularly at wide receiver and running back.

Analyst Rohan Nadkarni offered a nuanced take on Thursday;

"Mahomes is the most talented quarterback of all time."

Yet, Nadkarni suggested Mahomes needs at least one more championship to truly eclipse Brady.

The Chiefs are preparing for Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb 10th.

