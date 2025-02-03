Ex-NFL LB reveals Myles Garrett's teammate's message as reigning DPOY eyes new home

It may be Super Bowl week, but Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is headlining football stories to begin the week. Garrett has officially requested a trade from the team and announced the news via social media on Monday afternoon.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, who is a Fox Sports analyst for The Facility, reacted to the news of Garrett requesting a trade. Acho said that he wasn't surprised at the news as he heard from one of Garrett's teammates during a commercial break on today's segment, and pointed out how Garrett is more focused on winning Super Bowls than ending up in Canton.

Acho said:

"During the commercial break, just got off the phone with someone from Myles' team, and he just reiterated the simple truth: Myles Garrett doesn't care about going from Cleveland to Canton, which is what Andrew Berry always cared about.

"Myles Garrett cares about winning and playing in Super Bowl. So to me, it makes sense. I do feel sad for Browns fans... Canton will take care of itself, but Myles has taken care of it, and what Myles has done on the football field has not helped lead to winning, because the Browns, ultimately, they continue to be a dysfunctional organization. I can't say that I am surprised."

The news is a big surprise to many as an edge rusher/defender like Garrett hasn't been traded in a while. Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears was the last big defensive player trade in the NFL.

Is Myles Garrett's tenure as a Cleveland Brown over?

Myles Garrett during Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Myles Garrett was the first-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

In his announcement of requesting a trade today, Garrett said his NFL goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton (the Hall of Fame) but it was to win a Super Bowl.

Garrett said:

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl --- and that goal fuels me today more than ever..... The goal was to never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl... with that in mind, I have requested a to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

With the current state the Browns are in (Deshaun Watson/QB issues), Garrett feels as if a new team and a fresh start is needed. He doesn't seem to have confidence in the Browns winning a Super Bowl given his message.

In his eight seasons with the Browns, Garrett has won Defensive Player of the Year, has over 100 sacks, and has recorded 10+ in each of the last seven seasons.

