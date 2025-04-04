Ex-NFL LB roasts Joe Milton III as Dak Prescott replacement rumors swirl

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho doesn't believe Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has anything to worry about with the arrival of Joe Milton III. Dallas traded for Milton from the New England Patriots for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

With Milton's arrival, some have begun to speculate that the now-second-year quarterback could be coming for Prescott's starting job. Taking to "The Facility" on FS1, Acho laughed at the prospect of Milton dethroning Prescott from the starting quarterback role in Dallas.

"If Dak is looking over his shoulder, it's: ‘Ay can I get some water? Let me get that iPad,'" Acho said, as per a video uploaded on X on Friday. "Dak does not need to look over his shoulder. There is just not a chance that Joe Milton is taking Dak Prescott's job this year.

"Now, if Dak Prescott gets hurt, obviously Joe Milton would start, but I do not see a world in which Joe Milton could play good enough to, in any way, shape or form, threaten Dak Prescott's job."

Milton was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. Yesterday, Dallas traded for the 25-year-old, adding depth behind Prescott heading into the 2025 season. Now, Milton joins a Dallas Cowboys quarterback room that features Prescott and Will Grier.

Will Dak Prescott step up in 2025 off injury rehabilitation?

NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Prescott's 2024 season went up in flames after suffering a hamstring injury in Week Nine. The injury was initially expected to only keep Prescott out for a few weeks. However, it was later determined that the injury would require surgery to repair, and the star quarterback would miss the rest of the season. Before going down, Prescott was struggling on the field through the first nine weeks.

In the eight games that Prescott played, he threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was also sacked 21 times up to that point. Now, Dallas has added a promising young quarterback behind Prescott as an insurance policy, based on the situation the franchise found themselves in after he went down for the year.

With the 2025 NFL draft on the horizon, Dallas now has an interesting decision to make with their 12th overall selection. Prescott could use some extra protection on the offensive line, especially with the retirement of veteran All-Pro Zach Martin.

He could also use an offensive compliment to star receiver CeeDee Lamb. It will be interesting to see how Dallas moves forward this offseason with a high first-round draft pick in their back pocket.

