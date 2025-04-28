  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Ex-NFL LB suggests Shedeur Sanders' draft slide could spell the end for Deshaun Watson

Ex-NFL LB suggests Shedeur Sanders' draft slide could spell the end for Deshaun Watson

By Heena singh
Modified Apr 28, 2025 18:36 GMT
Ex-NFL LB suggests Shedeur Sanders
Ex-NFL LB suggests Shedeur Sanders' draft slide could spell the end for Deshaun Watson (image credit: instagram/deshaunwatson, shedeursanders)

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho suggested that Shedeur Sanders' unexpected draft slide could turn into a hidden opportunity and possibly impact Deshaun Watson's future in Cleveland.

Ad

Speaking on FS1’s “The Facility” on Monday, Acho said that the former Colorado quarterback has a real shot to eventually become a starter, pointing to the Browns’ unsettled QB situation.

“It can be a blessing in disguise for Shedeur Sanders, for three reasons. And Shedeur, you got to make it a blessing," Acho said. "Number one, Shedeur, it's your best opportunity to eventually become a starter.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
You've got the ability to beat out Dillon Gabriel. You were better than him in college, Kenny Pickett, he's an NFL journeyman. He's been on three teams in three different years. Joe Flacco, he is going on 40, and Deshaun Watson, the team has already said they made a mistake on that contract.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Cleveland’s offseason has been chaotic — Deshaun Watson’s injury setbacks and defensive end Myles Garrett’s trade request. During the draft, the Browns traded up to select Sanders at No. 144, giving No. 166 and 192 to Seattle.

Cleveland drafted two QBs — Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth. Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, described this as a shift based on value. Initially not planning to double-dip at QB, Berry said Sanders' availability presented an opportunity the team could not ignore. Cleveland’s QB room is being rebuilt after owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that the trade for Watson was a “big swing-and-miss.”

Ad

League insiders indicated that concerns during Sanders’ predraft process, including interviews, contributed to his slide. However, evaluators still projected him as a Day 2 or even late-first-round talent, and his skillset is considered a stylistic fit for Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system.

Heading into the 2025 season, Sanders will compete against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Gabriel. Stefanski confirmed the QB battle on Friday, saying that while reps will not be evenly split, all QBs will have a chance to earn playing time.

Ad

Browns face critical financial decisions as Deshaun Watson’s future remains unclear

Deshaun Watson's health status remains uncertain, and Cleveland has two years left on Watson’s five-year deal ($46 million owed each season). Roster decisions indicate the organization is preparing for life without him in 2025. However, Watson is expected to remain on the roster through next season. After that, the Browns face a financial decision.

Releasing Watson following 2025 with a post-June 1 designation would create a $135 million dead cap hit, split across 2026 and 2027. For comparison, Denver absorbed an NFL-record $85 million dead cap charge when it parted ways with Russell Wilson. If Cleveland waits until after 2026, the dead money would fall to $53 million. The team’s QB strategy alludes to significant changes ahead.

About the author
Heena singh

Heena singh

Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.

Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.

When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football.

Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications