Ex-NFL LB suggests Shedeur Sanders' draft slide could spell the end for Deshaun Watson

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho suggested that Shedeur Sanders' unexpected draft slide could turn into a hidden opportunity and possibly impact Deshaun Watson's future in Cleveland.

Speaking on FS1’s “The Facility” on Monday, Acho said that the former Colorado quarterback has a real shot to eventually become a starter, pointing to the Browns’ unsettled QB situation.

“It can be a blessing in disguise for Shedeur Sanders, for three reasons. And Shedeur, you got to make it a blessing," Acho said. "Number one, Shedeur, it's your best opportunity to eventually become a starter.

You've got the ability to beat out Dillon Gabriel. You were better than him in college, Kenny Pickett, he's an NFL journeyman. He's been on three teams in three different years. Joe Flacco, he is going on 40, and Deshaun Watson, the team has already said they made a mistake on that contract.”

Cleveland’s offseason has been chaotic — Deshaun Watson’s injury setbacks and defensive end Myles Garrett’s trade request. During the draft, the Browns traded up to select Sanders at No. 144, giving No. 166 and 192 to Seattle.

Cleveland drafted two QBs — Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth. Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, described this as a shift based on value. Initially not planning to double-dip at QB, Berry said Sanders' availability presented an opportunity the team could not ignore. Cleveland’s QB room is being rebuilt after owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that the trade for Watson was a “big swing-and-miss.”

League insiders indicated that concerns during Sanders’ predraft process, including interviews, contributed to his slide. However, evaluators still projected him as a Day 2 or even late-first-round talent, and his skillset is considered a stylistic fit for Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system.

Heading into the 2025 season, Sanders will compete against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Gabriel. Stefanski confirmed the QB battle on Friday, saying that while reps will not be evenly split, all QBs will have a chance to earn playing time.

Browns face critical financial decisions as Deshaun Watson’s future remains unclear

Deshaun Watson's health status remains uncertain, and Cleveland has two years left on Watson’s five-year deal ($46 million owed each season). Roster decisions indicate the organization is preparing for life without him in 2025. However, Watson is expected to remain on the roster through next season. After that, the Browns face a financial decision.

Releasing Watson following 2025 with a post-June 1 designation would create a $135 million dead cap hit, split across 2026 and 2027. For comparison, Denver absorbed an NFL-record $85 million dead cap charge when it parted ways with Russell Wilson. If Cleveland waits until after 2026, the dead money would fall to $53 million. The team’s QB strategy alludes to significant changes ahead.

