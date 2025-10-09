  • home icon
  Ex-NFL MVP Cam Newton welcomes 9th baby less than 2 years after first child with Jasmin Brown

Ex-NFL MVP Cam Newton welcomes 9th baby less than 2 years after first child with Jasmin Brown

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 09, 2025 16:05 GMT
Ex-NFL MVP Cam Newton welcomes 9th baby less than 2 years after first child with Jasmin Brown
Ex-NFL MVP Cam Newton welcomes 9th baby less than 2 years after first child with Jasmin Brown (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Cam Newton revealed on Tuesday that he had his ninth child, his second with his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown.

“He is already here,” Newton said, via "The Tamron Hall Show."

Brown has not posted about the baby yet, but on Aug. 31, she shared a photo from her maternity shoot wearing a yellow dress.

“Mommy,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

She announced the news of her pregnancy on May 11, which was Mother’s Day this year.

The couple has been dating since 2022.

Their first child, a daughter, was born in March 2024.

Apart from his two kids with Brown, Newton has four children with his ex, Kia Proctor: Chosen, Camidas, Cashmere and Sovereign-Dior. He also helps Proctor raise her daughter, Shakira.

Additionally, he has one son with LaReina Shaw, and is close to her son, Jaden.

Following his NFL playing days, Newton is now focused on his media career. He signed a deal with ESPN in August and is a regular on "First Take," joining Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. He returned to the show during a live episode at Norfolk State University, part of its HBCU tour.

Cam Newton recalled heated moment with Jasmin Brown about his past relationship

Cam Newton spoke openly in June about love, being a dad and growing up emotionally. He recalled how his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, kept saying, “My heart goes out to Kia,” referring to Newton's ex, Kia Proctor.

Brown said it more than once but made it clear to him that she meant well. However, it upset Newton. The former NFL MVP admitted that he snapped and told her not to talk about Proctor anymore.

“You don’t know Kia," Newton said, via the "Funky Friday" podcast. "Keep her name out your mouth.”

He explained that her words brought back pain, and he reacted like the younger version of himself who was still hurt. Newton added that he doesn’t like it when people call the mothers of his kids “single parents.” He believes they have a lot of support and should not feel alone.

Newton and Proctor started dating in 2013, long before his relationship with Brown.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
