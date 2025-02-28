Could Micah Parsons end up as a Philadelphia Eagle? Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown thinks so.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Brown told Gillie Da Kid that he thinks Parsons wants to be an Eagle.

Responding to Brown's claim and the potential of joining the Eagles, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel said Parsons would be a "sell-out" if he were to ever join the Eagles.

On Friday's edition of "The Facility," Daniel said:

"No, he should not want to leave Dallas from Philly. Dallas is one of the top brands in all of sports. I think that Dallas will make him the highest-paid defender of all time. And quite honestly, he would look like a sell-out if he went to Philly. I get that he's from Philly, Eagles and Cowboys, most hated rivalry, one of the most hated rivals."

"I think he would look like a sell-out. You're going to make way more money and be way more famous if you play for the Dallas Cowboys. Your podcasts, all that stuff. I get that. I just don't think there's any possible way that Howie Roseman will go out and try to trade for Micah."

When is Micah Parsons due for a contract extension?

Micah Parsons during Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Micah Parsons is under contract with the Dallas Cowboys for just one more season. He is set to become a free agent after the 2025-26 season.

That said, he's due for a contract extension now, and if Dallas is smart, they'll get a deal done as soon as possible.

Many think when Parsons does land an extension, he will become the highest-paid defender in the NFL. ESPN's Dan Graziano predicted earlier this month that Parsons would receive a contract extension worth around $180 million with around $125 million guaranteed.

Parsons has been consistently one of the best edge rushers/linebackers since entering the NFL in 2021. He has been named to four straight Pro Bowls to start his career and has earned three All-Pro nods.

Parsons has recorded 12+ sacks in each of his four seasons and has 52.5 total sacks. Additionally, the productive edge rusher has 256 tackles, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and nine pass deflections in his young career.

Do you think that there is a chance that Micah Parsons will become an Eagle?

