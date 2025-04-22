Ex-NFL QB claims he "wouldn’t be surprised" if four quarterbacks get selected in Round 1 of 2025 Draft

NFL analyst Chase Daniel believes that there is chance that four QB's are taken within the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft later this April.

In a social media post released to X, Daniel noted his belief that National Football League franchises tend to always reach for quarterbacks in the first round of the selection process.

"Wouldn’t be surprised if 4 QB’s go in Round 1….teams always reach." Daniel stated.

At this time, the only close to guarantee at QB in the first round appears to be Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward. The recent reports and news tends to highlight Ward as the clear favorite for the No. 1 overall position. However, should there be a surprise on draft night, it seems extremely unlikely that Ward would be passed at No. 2 overall by the Cleveland Browns or No. 3 overall by the New York Giants.

After Ward though, there has been no definitive belief as to where some of the top QB's will be taken. Some mock drafts have three QB's taken in the top ten while some only have Ward taken within the first round as well.

Who are the other 3 QB's who may be taken in Round 1?

As alluded to, Ward appears to be close to a lock to be taken in the first round. However, the other names which appear to be favored to be taken in the first round are Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart, and Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe.

Sanders is an elite passer of the football who has great accuracy. Meanwhile, Dart is a well-rounded QB with a big arm and solid mobility. Finally, Milroe is a dual threat QB who has proven to be phenomenal in the run game while at Alabama.

The teams in need of QB this year and who are expected to look to add at the position in the draft are the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns, the New York Giants, the New Orleans Saints, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. With all five teams picking in the first round, and with pressure by the fans and the media to improve at QB next year, there is a chance that all four QB's are taken in the first round.

