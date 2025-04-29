Ex-NFL QB delivers his verdict on Brock Purdy potentially getting $50,000,000 salary with new contract

The San Francisco 49ers’ next big move is securing a long-term deal with quarterback Brock Purdy, and that contract is expected to pay around $50 million annually, via insider Ari Meirov.
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel reacted to that number on Tuesday, calling it low for a player of Purdy’s impact. Daniel pointed out that $50 million per year would only make Purdy the 11th highest-paid QB in the league.
If the salary cap rises to the projected $300 million next season, Purdy’s deal would count for just 16% of the cap – a figure Daniel called “incredibly reasonable.”
Meanwhile, the 49ers and Purdy remain in talks. According to insider Mike Silver, there has been “some progress” toward an agreement, though it’s unclear how close they are. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco reported that the team has made an offer, but Purdy’s camp is not ready to accept it.
Brock Purdy ended last season with 3,864 passing yards, 20 TDs and 12 interceptions. He also ran for 323 yards and five TDs – the best rushing stats of his career. He became the fastest QB in the Niners' history to hit 50 career TD passes. Injuries kept him out of two games, and the team missed the playoffs after a 6-11 season.
Despite the setback, team owner Jed York referred to Purdy as a top-10 quarterback. His next contract could reflect that standing if both sides reach an agreement.
San Francisco 49ers’ defense gets the boost, but Brock Purdy’s protection is still lacking
San Francisco leaned heavily toward defense in the 2025 NFL draft, selecting six defensive players among their 11 total picks. This roster strategy has created clear shifts in opportunity and pressure across the team.
Among the biggest winners is former Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who now has a reinforced unit following offseason losses of key defenders like Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga.
WR Ricky Pearsall also stands to benefit. After Deebo Samuel left, the team waited until Round 4 to draft a receiver. That said, Pearsall’s role is expected to grow. He produced 400 yards in four starts last season and may be in line to start all 17 games in 2025.
QB Brock Purdy falls on the other side of the ledger. The 49ers did not significantly upgrade his protection or weapons, adding only one offensive lineman in Round 7. Purdy was sacked 31 times in 2024 (up from the previous season), and that number may not decrease without better support up front.
