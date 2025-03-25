The New York Giants have an opportunity to potentially change the direction of their franchise with the thirdl pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Picking a quarterback is one of the best ways to do so, despite them recently signing veteran Jameis Winston during the free agency period.

They are also reportedly exploring the idea of signing another veteran, according to Dianna Russini.

Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel recently discussed the situation during an episode of Scoop City Monday. He made his prediction for what he believes they will do with their premium pick and how their rumored quarterback interests could impact their decision.

Daniel explained:

"I don't think that them signing another veteran quarterback takes them out of the rookie quarterback market. In fact, I would go as far as saying I'm confident, that they will take a quarterback.

"And I say this not lightly, because I just did a bunch of thinking, and I'm like, 'Alright, if you're Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, you pretty much have one year to prove that you can win.'"

Daniel continued:

"Because quite honestly, there were conversations last year. Are they going to come back? Are they not? Are they going to do this, whatever? The seat is really hot, the leash is really short, however you want to put it.

"So, I think the only way that Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen can keep their jobs is if they go and they hit on a rookie quarterback."

The Giants could have reasonably moved on from Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen following another disappointing season last year, but they decided to give them another chance. Chase Daniel said that the only way they will save their jobs again is by nailing their third pick with the right quarterback to build their future around.

Giants QB options with 3rd pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Giants draft outlook

The 2025 NFL Draft class features Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as the consensus top-two quarterbacks. The New York Giants currently own the third pick, so they are potentially in a good spot to land one of them if they choose to do so.

If they are unable to get one of the two, or are looking at other prospects in the position, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, among others, are the top candidates to go in a different direction. Drafting them as high as third overall may be a bit of a reach, but the last draft included six quarterbacks being picked in the first 12 picks, so it's still a realistic possibility.

