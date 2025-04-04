Joe Milton III was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of last year's draft. He spent most of the year backing up another rookie, Drake Maye, but finally got an opportunity to play in the final week of the season. He demonstrated his upside in that game, resulting in the Dallas Cowboys acquiring him via trade during the offseason.

Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel recently had high praise for Milton during an episode of Scoop City. He talked about what he sees in the quarterback prospect and gave insight as to why the Cowboys decided to trade for him.

Daniel explained:

"Look, I like Joe Milton. I think that he, talent-wise, physically, is one of the best talents I've ever seen. If you just put him in shorts and say, 'Throw the ball a country mile.' He can do that, and he can play quarterback.

"I do think that the Week 18 game against the Bills, when they rested their starters, he threw for 241 yards and a touchdown, I do think it raised some eyebrows around the league. When I watched him at Tennessee, coming out a little raw, he has some stuff to work on."

Daniel added:

"I do think that based on the quarterbacks in this upcoming draft, and where Dallas felt it was probably necessary to go out and trade for their backup, rather than draft a guy that you're just not quite sure."

The Dallas Cowboys were expected to use the later rounds in the 2025 NFL Draft to potentially select a quarterback. This would give them the opportunity to develop a prospect, while also getting Dak Prescott a backup after moving on from Cooper Rush and Trey Lance during the offseason.

They went a different route by trading for Joe Milton III, who may be better than any of the late-round options this year.

Joe Milton III brings a ton of upside to Cowboys

Joe Milton III

Joe Milton III entered last year's draft with massive upside due to his physical gifts and raw talent. He was profiled to have arguably the biggest arm of any prospect to go along with his impressive size and athleticism.

What theoretically held him back from being selected higher in the draft last year was his inconsistent production with the Tennessee Volunteers during his college football career. The benefit to joining the Dallas Cowboys is that he won't be expected to play any time soon unless Dak Prescott gets injured.

This will allow the franchise to develop his talent and see if he can emerge as a future option for their quarterback position. The upside is clearly there, so the Cowboys got a low-risk, high-reward prospect.

