Ex-NFL QB doesn’t see "any way out of irrelevancy" for the Cowboys unless Jerry Jones steps down

The Dallas Cowboys are on one of the biggest downward trajectories entering the 2025 season. After three consecutive 12-5 campaigns from 2021 to 2023, the Cowboys tumbled down the mountain in 2024, posting just a 7-10 record and missing out on the playoffs.

The team has been the subject of immense scrutiny over the past year, largely due to Jerry Jones' comments. Jones has vowed to maximize his assets to go "all-in" but memorably passed on signing Derrick Henry last offseason and procrastinated on the extensions for Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb.

On Thursday morning's episode of The Facility on FS1, NFL insider and 13-year veteran, Chase Daniel, offered his thoughts on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' plan to return to the spotlight.

"They can't be aggressive in free agency. They're strapped, man... They've already been left behind (in the NFC East)... He didn't want to interview some of these big-name guys because he didn't want to give up the control, and until Jerry Jones gives up that control, I just don't see any way out of irrelevancy."

The Cowboys were expected to pursue the likes of Kellen Moore and Robert Saleh to fill their void after parting ways with Mike McCarthy. Instead, Jones and company settled for an unproven, in-house hire with first-time head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

Cowboys rework Dak Prescott's deal, create cap space

In an attempt to fill holes throughout their roster and give Micah Parsons his asking price for a long-term extension, Dallas restructured the contract of star quarterback, Dak Prescott. Prescott inked a four-year, $240 million deal that he agreed to rework to help create cap space for the team.

On Wednesday, Dallas restructured Prescott's deal, which freed up nearly $37 million in cap space. Prior to that, the front office got to work on Ceedee Lamb's deal, which added to their cap situation.

Dallas reworked Lamb's deal on Tuesday, a move that opened up roughly $20 million for this offseason. Their two massive contract reworks added nearly $57 million to their cap space, putting them in a position to give Parsons his desired deal, while allowing them to make a moderate splash in phase-one of free agency.

