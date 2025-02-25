Ex-NFL QB floats Jaxson Dart’s name as potential option for Rams in 2025 Draft

A former NFL quarterback is high on the idea that the Los Angeles Rams select a quarterback in this year’s draft even if Matthew Stafford returns.

Chase Daniel, who played 13 years in the league, primarily as a backup, believes Stafford still has a few good years left in him. He also thinks it would be a good idea for the Rams to take a quarterback when they are on the clock at #26 in April’s NFL Draft.

Stafford signed a four-year extension worth $160 million in March 2022, though his high salary makes it uncertain he’ll be back.

"Even if the Rams re-sign Matthew Stafford, I think the Rams should absolutely go all-in on one of these younger quarterbacks," Daniel said on the Feb. 25 edition of "Scoop City."

As for who might fit the Rams’ mold and potentially be an understudy for a few years with the team, Daniel had one name in mind.

"If I’m a guy like Jaxson Dart, who needs a year or two to learn but has a really high upside and a really high ceiling, a guy from Ole Miss who I think is gonna rock it upboards here in the next month or so," Daniel said at 17:03.

Dart, the 21-year-old from Kaysville, Utah, could flourish with the Rams and learn a lot, not only from Stafford but from the team’s coach as well.

"Put him with Sean McVay. Let Sean McVay have a rookie quarterback, I think that would make a ton of sense," according to Daniel at 17:17.

Who is Jaxson Dart?

The name Jaxson Dart is not the biggest one being tossed around ahead of the NFL Draft, but the Ole Miss quarterback has many great qualities that will make him an attractive option.

NFLdraftbuzz.com has praised his exceptional touch and timing on intermediate routes, quick release and strong pocket toughness. He doesn’t have the accolades of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the top two quarterbacks in the draft by most experts' estimation, but he’s coming off a terrific season at Ole Miss.

In 2024, he went 10-3 for the Rebels with a career-high 69.3 completion percentage and a career-best 180.7 passer rating. He worked under former NFL coach Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, and having that experience to utilize could be vital to his progression.

Dart also showed he could be dynamite in big games, leading the Rebels to the Gator Bowl win this past season. He was named MVP of the game with 404 yards passing and four touchdowns as Ole Miss romped over Duke 52-20.

