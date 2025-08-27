Ex-NFL QB gives clear verdict as Terry McLaurin bags $96,000,000 extension after skipping training camp

Terry McLaurin agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $96 million with the Washington Commanders on Monday. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus for the receiver. McLaurin's extension also ends his holdout since he skipped Washington's training camp to land a new deal. However, when former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert learnt of McLaurin's new deal with the Commanders, he shared an interesting take on the situation.&quot;Gets $96M and doesn’t have to do training camp. Elite play,&quot; Benkert tweeted on Monday.During the contract standoff, McLaurin requested a trade on July 31. However, Washington had no intention of parting ways with the player. Some reports claimed that the Commanders were stalling on McLaurin's extension due to his age. The receiver will turn 31 when the extension begins, and there were some concerns that his output would decline from that time onwards.The Commanders selected McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. In July 2022, he signed a three-year contract extension worth $71 million, which included a $28 million signing bonus. McLaurin's latest extension is an even more improved deal than his previous contract.Terry McLaurin sends message to Washington Commanders fans after signing new extensionWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin - Source: GettyOn Tuesday, the Commanders posted a video of Terry McLaurin on social media after he signed his new deal. The wideout also shared a message for the fans. “Commanders fans, what’s up! I’m back,&quot; McLaurin said. &quot;I’m excited to be here with you guys. I call this place home. I can’t wait to see you guys out there in Week 1. Let’s work hard this year. We need y'all loud each and every week. Appreciate y'all, let’s get to it!”McLaurin forged an excellent partnership with Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels last season. The duo played key roles in helping the Commanders reach the NFC championship game, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders will open their 2025 season against the New York Giants on Sept. 7.