  Ex-NFL QB gives clear verdict as Terry McLaurin bags $96,000,000 extension after skipping training camp

Ex-NFL QB gives clear verdict as Terry McLaurin bags $96,000,000 extension after skipping training camp

By Arnold
Modified Aug 27, 2025 18:51 GMT
Commanders Training Camp - Source: Getty
Ex-NFL QB gives clear verdict as Terry McLaurin bags $96,000,000 extension after skipping training camp

Terry McLaurin agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $96 million with the Washington Commanders on Monday. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus for the receiver. McLaurin's extension also ends his holdout since he skipped Washington's training camp to land a new deal.

However, when former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert learnt of McLaurin's new deal with the Commanders, he shared an interesting take on the situation.

"Gets $96M and doesn’t have to do training camp. Elite play," Benkert tweeted on Monday.
During the contract standoff, McLaurin requested a trade on July 31. However, Washington had no intention of parting ways with the player.

Some reports claimed that the Commanders were stalling on McLaurin's extension due to his age. The receiver will turn 31 when the extension begins, and there were some concerns that his output would decline from that time onwards.

The Commanders selected McLaurin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. In July 2022, he signed a three-year contract extension worth $71 million, which included a $28 million signing bonus.

McLaurin's latest extension is an even more improved deal than his previous contract.

Terry McLaurin sends message to Washington Commanders fans after signing new extension

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin - Source: Getty
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, the Commanders posted a video of Terry McLaurin on social media after he signed his new deal. The wideout also shared a message for the fans.

“Commanders fans, what’s up! I’m back," McLaurin said. "I’m excited to be here with you guys. I call this place home. I can’t wait to see you guys out there in Week 1. Let’s work hard this year. We need y'all loud each and every week. Appreciate y'all, let’s get to it!”
McLaurin forged an excellent partnership with Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels last season. The duo played key roles in helping the Commanders reach the NFC championship game, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders will open their 2025 season against the New York Giants on Sept. 7.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

