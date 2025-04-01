Ex-NFL QB makes case for Giants to draft Travis Hunter over Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are both rumored to be on the New York Giants' radar ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado Buffaloes teammates are two of the top overall prospects this year and one or both should be available when the franchise is on the clock for the third-overall pick.

Many around the league believe that the Giants will be targeting a quarterback, making Sanders a likely selection for them. Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Chase Daniel disagrees with this strategy. He explained during an episode of The Facility why he thinks they should take Hunter instead:

"Ratings don't save your job. Like I love ratings, but Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, they need the best player available. They need to get better offensively and defensively, and right now, that player is Travis Hunter. I would take the absolute best player available.

"If Travis Hunter is available, you pair him with Malik Nabers. You give Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston, whoever plays, a chance to throw the football to him, and then you play him on the defensive side of the football as well."

Daniel added:

"I think you need to go out and draft, quite possibly, an All-Pro or Pro Bowl player in year one, and make your overall team better."

Adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston potentially gives the Giants options with their third-overall pick, rather than essentially being locked in to having to draft a quarterback. They moved on from Daniel Jones and Drew Lock last year, creating a massive hole at the most important position.

As Chase Daniel said, they may be better off targeting the best overall player, regardless of position, with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both reportedly on the hot seat. Travis Hunter is one of the most dynamic prospects as a superstar two-way player in college football, so his upside is enormous.

If they picked Hunter, they could still take a different quarterback other than Shedeur Sanders later on to develop behind their two current veterans. This may be their best overall strategy with the pressure growing to both win now and brighten their future.

Giants QB options in 2025 NFL Draft

Daboll and Schoen

If the New York Giants pass on a quarterback with their third pick, or if both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are already taken, they are likely to target a different prospect in the later rounds outside of the first.

Jaxson Dart is considered to be the third-best prospect in the position, so if he is available in the second round, he may be their pick.

If they don't get any of the top-three options, the Giants can theoretically wait until the mid-rounds to target a developmental project. Jalen Milroe and Will Howard are among the most intriguing options.

They both have dual-threat upside, especially Milroe, which could be desirable in Daboll's offensive system that often features using his quarterbacks in the ground game. This includes both Daniel Jones and Josh Allen previously in his career.

