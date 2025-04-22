Ex-NFL QB predicts Jaxson Dart to be "steal of the draft," compares Ole Miss star to Bo Nix

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky turned heads this week when he called Ole Miss signal‑caller Jaxson Dart a potential bargain in the 2025 draft class.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Orlovsky argued that Dart’s talent could significantly outshine his eventual draft slot.

“For me, he’s the guy that two or three years from now we look back and say, ‘Man, people were wrong on him, he’s the steal of the draft," Orlovsky said. “I just believe when you watch his tape, he’s so similar to Bo Nix last year and, wow, a lot better than I had anticipated.”

Orlovsky’s praise comes as Dart wraps his senior season in Oxford, which vaulted him onto multiple draft boards. In 2024, Dart threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, completing nearly 70% of his passes. He also chipped in 495 rushing yards and three touchdowns, showcasing the dual‑threat upside coveted at the next level.

Jaxson Dart’s rapid rise and Bo Nix comparison ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Like Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart blends a quick release and efficient decision‑making with the ability to extend plays with his legs. Pro Day testing underscored that versatility: Dart posted an unofficial 4.65‑second 40‑yard dash and wowed scouts with tight‑window accuracy on intermediate and deep throws.

Jaxson Dart also produced highlight moments against elite SEC competition. He tossed 356 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over LSU and engineered back‑to‑back fourth‑quarter comebacks against Georgia State and Mississippi State. Those performances and his leadership under Coach Lane Kiffin’s system have scouts viewing him as more pro‑ready than many of his peers.

Still, question marks remain. Critics cite concerns about his arm strength on the deep ball and the relatively simple route concepts in Ole Miss’s offense. Supporters counter that Dart’s football IQ, quick processing, and steady improvement in technical drills often predict smoother transitions to the NFL.

Most mock drafts from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and NFL.com place Jaxson Dart in the late first to early second round, with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars all showing interest. If Orlovsky’s projection proves accurate, the franchise that scoops up Dart could gain a cornerstone quarterback at a below‑market cost.

In an era where rookie contracts can dictate a team’s long‑term strategy, Dart’s combination of production, poise, and toughness makes his draft journey one of the year’s most intriguing storylines. Whether he ultimately becomes the “steal of the draft” or follows a steadier developmental arc, Dart’s rise is a story worth watching as draft day approaches.

