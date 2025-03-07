Ex-NFL QB puts pressure on Caleb Williams “to make the playoffs” after Bears’ acquire Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson

Caleb Williams has the hopes of an entire fanbase on his shoulders. The Chicago Bears quarterback enters his second season in the league looking to improve from a mildly rookie year. Although he showed flashes of his immense talent, the Bears were never competitive.

Ad

There are a lot of changes for 2025. First, the coaching staff was changed, with Ben Johnson taking the reins from Matt Eberflus.

Now, they have moved to improve the offensive line one week before free agency, trading for two guards to improve the protection for Williams. Jonah Jackson arrived from the Los Angeles Rams, while Joe Thuney was moved from the Kansas City Chiefs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel has raised the pressure on the second-year passer. Daniel points out that, even though Caleb has better weapons around him, he also needs to feel the pressure to perform better in 2025:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Caleb should feel very happy, elated, but also under more pressure. You solidify the most important position that the Bears needed to do, Caleb Williams, it puts more pressure on you. That's how it is because you are no longer looking at anyone else but Williams. I think they got the skill guys, I think they got the offensive line. Now you're looking squarely at Williams, and it's going to be interesting to see how it works, but you better feel pressure. Bears fans want you to just throw for 4,000 yards. It's never happened before in the franchise's history. Just throw for 4,000 yards, and make the playoffs.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bears had not won a playoff game since the 2010 season, when Jay Cutler was still their quarterback. It's been a long time since the franchise felt comfortable with their quarterback, but expectations have risen since Williams was drafted.

Bears secured Caleb Williams in a 2023 trade with the Carolina Panthers

Williams was the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The pick originally belonged to the Carolina Panthers, but they traded it to Chicago in a deal made before the 2023 NFL Draft.

Ad

The Carolina Panthers were in dire need of a franchise quarterback. They moved up to the first overall pick in 2023, giving a first-round pick (#9th overall in 2023), their first-round pick in 2024 and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Bears.

They selected Bryce Young with the first overall pick. However, the Panthers' 2023 season was extremely poor. They ended up with the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, but due to the aforementioned trade, the Bears had the pick and drafted Caleb Williams. He signed a four-year, $39.4 million contract to start his NFL career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.