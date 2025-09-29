Ex-NFL QB reveals reason behind Brock Purdy's costly turnovers in 49ers' 26-21 defeat to Jaguars

In yesterday's 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Franciso 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy accounted for three of the team's four turnovers.Purdy threw a pair of interceptions to Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd and lost a fumble late in the game that helped seal Jacksonville's win. In two games played this season, Purdy already has four turnovers for San Francisco.So what's been going on in San Fran with Purdy creating many turnovers on offense thus far? One former Cardinals great thinks his height is a contributing factor to his turnovers.Joining Kay Adams on the Up &amp; Adams Show, former cornerback Patrick Peterson spke about why Purdy's height makes it tough for him to make certain throws.&quot;Majority of their plays, they're running seven's and bang eight's. So, if you're taking those throws away, forcing the quarterback to beat you with their left hand, it makes his job harder because he's a shorter quarterback. All those shorter quarterbacks have trouble reading, especially, if they don't trust that the throw is there.&quot;Purdy finished the game completing 22-of-38 passing for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. It was his first game back since missing the last two weeks with a toe and shoulder injury.In his career, Purdy has 68 passing touchdowns to 31 interceptions and has fumbled four times in his career.Brock Purdy played with toe pain in Sunday's game against the JaguarsNFL: SEP 28 Jaguars at 49ers - Source: GettyAs mentioned above, Brock Purdy returned this week after missing Weeks 2 and 3 with a shoulder and toe injury.According to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Purdy's toe was bothering him after yesterday's game.Shanahan said via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com:“He didn’t indicate it to me at all during the game. I talked to him on the phone last night, and he said it was starting to bother him a little bit last night. But nothing during the game at all.”To make matters worse, the 49ers have a short week. They will prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams on the road on Thursday night, playing three days earlier than the typical Sunday slate.As of now, there are no signs or indications that Brock Purdy will miss Thursday night's game, but it's a situation to monitor as the week goes on. His statuses in practice today and tomorrow should give a better sign of whether or not he will play this week.