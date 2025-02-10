Ex-NFL QB RGIII calls on Broncos to pull off blockbuster trade for $71,550,000 All-Pro WR

The Denver Broncos could use some help at wide receiver and Robert Griffin III seems to know the perfect player to fill that void. The former Washington and Cleveland Browns quarterback suggests Denver go after Deebo Samuel. The San Francisco 49ers recently gave the former First-team All-Pro permission to seek a trade.

For Griffin, the Broncos' head coach needs to heed his own words and go after Samuel, a player he believes fits Denver’s profile.

"The Denver Broncos should trade for Deebo Samuel. Sean Payton said he needs a 'Joker' who can be an elite receiver who can play RB/TE, create mismatches and own the middle."

RGIII states those characteristics fit the former First-team All-American to a tee. He goes on to say that a coach like Payton would help maximize Samuel’s potential.

"Sean Payton will understand how to use his versatility and get him back to his YAC Attack."

Deebo Samuel’s leaving San Francisco seems long overdue after he submitted a trade request to the organization in 2022. Meanwhile, the Niners restructured his contract in September. If they can’t move him before June 1, they would absorb $31.55 million in dead money for the wide receiver, who had 51 catches for 670 yards this past season.

Where would Samuel fit the Broncos?

Deebo’s not at the top of the San Fran offensive pecking order, but he’d climb the food chain almost instantly in the Mile High City.

Last season, Denver was led by Courtland Sutton in the receiving game, as he registered 1,081 yards through the air with 81 receptions and eight touchdowns. Behind him, though, there wasn’t a lot of depth for this group as the next top receiver for quarterback Bo Nix was Marvin Mims Jr. (503 receiving yards).

Samuel hasn’t come close to replicating his 2021 campaign with the 49ers (1,405 receiving yards), but he’s got over 600 receiving yards in five of his six NFL seasons. When he does catch the ball, it’s usually for plenty of positive plays, too, averaging 13.1 yards per catch in 2024.

Last season, Samuel had 421 yards after the catch. Only one Bronco receiver was above 400 in that area last season with Mims coming in at 477.

During the 2024 regular season, the Broncos were 20th in the league for passing, averaging 212.4 yards per game, with the Niners fourth (249.1 yards per game).

