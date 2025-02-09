Ex-NFL QB RGIII hypes up Anthony Davis' Mavs debut before it turns into a nightmare

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was excited to see Anthony Davis going off on the Houston Rockets in his first game with the Dallas Mavericks before old demons came to haunt the big man. Davis was traded to Dallas in exchange for superstar Luka Doncic in one of the biggest blockbuster trades in recent history.

Everyone was eager to see how AD would fare against the Rockets, and they were off to a strong start. In three quarters, Davis scored 26 points and Griffin III was thrilled about this brand-new partnership.

"Anthony Davis is in BEAST MODE with the Dallas Mavericks. MY GAWD 🤯," he tweeted.

RGIII would update his post to inform fans that Anthony Davis suffered a non-contact injury and had to leave the contest.

"Update…. He got hurt. Non contact. In the McNuggets region," Griffin added.

As he tried to contest an Alperen Sengun basket, Davis suffered an injury and fell to the ground before heading to the locker room. Fans did not take the news kindly, remembering that the Mavericks traded away their franchise star for 31-year-old Davis, who has struggled with injuries every season.

In the end, the Mavericks won 116-105 against a Rockets team that didn't capitalize on Davis' absence. Robert Griffin III lamented the situation and expressed concern about Davis' future since injuries have become more frequent for him as he got older.

The Mavericks return to action on Monday against the Sacramento Kings, hoping to have Anthony Davis back on the court. Meanwhile, Griffin continues to discuss sports beyond the NFL, specifically predicting a Western Conference team to be the "grimiest" in the league.

Robert Griffin III makes bold prediction about Golden State Warriors

On Wednesday, as everyone was still processing the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade, Robert Griffin III reacted to another blockbuster move involving five teams. RGIII predicted that the partnership of Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would make a lot of noise around the league, given their strong personalities.

"The Golden State Warriors just traded for Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on the same team is gonna make Golden State the grimiest team in the NBA. They fighting everybody," Griffin tweeted.

While some fans said Butler and Green could create trouble in the Warriors locker room, Griffin believes they will channel that energy against opponents, which can be beneficial for the 2022 NBA champions.

